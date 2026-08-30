Craving Blueberries? Snag These Delicious Treats From Aldi For Under $10
Blueberry season comes and goes, but your craving for that sweet and tart flavor can be satisfied no matter what time of year it is. Get your fruity fix without needing to buy a fresh pint of blueberries, potentially spending a fortune at your local grocery or warehouse store. Whether you're shopping in store or online, Aldi has all the sweet blueberry treats you could ask for. The discount supermarket chain carries everything from bakery items and breakfast favorites to jammy blueberry snacks and sweet indulgences.
Since it's Aldi we're talking about, you don't need a huge grocery budget to snag these delicious treats. Though prices can vary based on your location, every item on this list comes in at under $10 — many are under $5, but you may want to buy more than one of each item, especially if you're going to be sharing (or hoarding them all for yourself — no judgement here!). These affordable blueberry munchie finds have plenty of juicy flavor, and you just might find some new favorite blueberry treats among them.
Choceur Dark Chocolate Blueberry Açaí
The Choceur Dark Chocolate Blueberry Açaí snacks might be just the thing to satisfy your berry and chocolate cravings in one go. These bon bons feature blueberry and açaí flavored centers wrapped up in dark chocolate. The package is 7 ounces, enough to share or keep for yourself. The resealable bag makes it easy to save some for later while keeping them from going stale — that is, if you don't eat them all in one sitting.
Purchase the Choceur Superberry Blueberry Açaí Dark Chocolate for $4.75.
Sundae Shoppe Premium Sorbet Pint Lemon Blueberry
The Sundae Shoppe Lemon Blueberry Sorbet is an Aldi original, an exclusive Aldi brand. This refreshing dessert is made with lemon juice, cane sugar, and blueberry puree, among others. The pint-sized (16-ounce) treat is perfect for enjoying alone or sharing with others who may also like a refreshing lemon blueberry dessert.
Purchase Sundae Shoppe Premium Sorbet Pint Lemon Blueberry for $4.19.
Benton's Blueberry Lemon Mini Fudge Dipped Cookie Bites
Craving blueberries and cookies? These crunchy, mini, bite-sized cookie sandwiches by Benton's, another Aldi exclusive brand, are just the thing. They're lemon cookies with a cream filling coated in a tangy-sweet blueberry white fudge icing. These are a great snack for enjoying alone or serving up at parties — although you may want to get more than one package as they are just 6 ounces each. The resealable bag is a nice touch if you want to save some.
Purchase Benton's Blueberry Lemon Mini Fudge Dipped Cookie Bites for $3.29.
Millville Blueberry Fruit & Grain Cereal Bars
The Millville Blueberry Fruit & Grain Cereal Bars are perfect for breakfast, an afternoon snack, or an addition to your kid's (or your) lunchbox. This box comes with eight cereal bars and costs less than $3. It's such a good bargain. Each bar is filled with a natural blueberry flavored jammy filling with a soft and chewy oat exterior. Plus, they're sweetened with sugar rather than high fructose corn syrup, if that's of interest to you.
Purchase the Millville Blueberry Fruit & Grain Cereal Bars for $2.19.
Bake Shop Blueberry Muffins
When you're craving a blueberry snack, blueberry muffins are probably one of the treats that comes to mind. They're perfect for breakfast, especially when warmed up and slathered with a little butter. These blueberry muffins are naturally and artificially flavored and come with four muffins to a package, perfect for sharing. Each muffin is 3.5 ounces, enough to fill you up whether you're enjoying one for a quick breakfast or snack. These are another Aldi Original with the Bake Shop label.
Purchase the Bake Shop Blueberry Muffins for $4.29.
Millville Blueberry Pastry Crisps
The Millville Blueberry Pastry Crisps are great for a quick snack, especially for busy mornings or afternoons. They also make a nice addition to the kiddos' lunch boxes or your own bag for a treat. The crispy pastries are loaded up with a jammy, naturally flavored blueberry filling and drizzled with icing. They should definitely satisfy your hankering for that berry-sweetness.
Purchase the Millville Blueberry Pastry Crisps for $2.39.
Simply Nature Organic Blueberry Preserves
Simply Nature Organic Blueberry Preserves are organically grown and not made with any high fructose corn syrup. It might not be a treat by itself, but you can turn it into a snack or sweet dessert by adding the preserves to a bowl of ice cream, slathering on bagels, making a blueberry shortcake, or swirling into a cup of yogurt. This is a nice, versatile way to enjoy your blueberry treat.
Purchase the Simply Nature Organic Blueberry Preserves for $2.85.
L'oven Fresh Blueberry Bagels
How about toasting up one of these delicious L'Oven blueberry bagels and slathering some of those yummy organic blueberry preserves on it? You'll get double the blueberry to satisfy your craving. You could even add in blueberry cream cheese for a triple whammy. Each package comes with six naturally and artificially flavored pre-sliced bagels, enough for the whole week or to share with others.
Purchase L'oven Fresh Blueberry Bagels for $2.19.
Pop & Bottle Blueberry Matcha Almond Latte
Craving blueberries and matcha? We got you. Pop & Bottle's Blueberry Matcha Almond Latte is a plant-powered drink with a kick of 30 milligrams of caffeine, perfect for mornings or afternoons. It is made with organic ceremonial matcha (a high-quality type of matcha), oat and almond milks, coconut nectar, blueberry juice concentrate, and spirulina. It's a refreshing and sweet take on your traditional matcha.
Purchase the Pop & Bottle Blueberry Matcha Almond Latte for $3.45.
Friendly Farms Blueberry Nonfat Greek Yogurt
Friendly Farms makes this nonfat Greek yogurt with blueberries on the bottom. Serve it up topped with some of those organic blueberry preserves from Aldi, and add a drizzle of honey or maple syrup for a super sweet treat. You could even whip up a blueberry smoothie with some frozen blueberries, milk of your choice, and this yogurt.
Purchase the Friendly Farms Blueberry Nonfat Greek Yogurt for $2.95.