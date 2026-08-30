Craving Blueberries? Snag These Delicious Treats From Aldi For Under $10

Blueberry season comes and goes, but your craving for that sweet and tart flavor can be satisfied no matter what time of year it is. Get your fruity fix without needing to buy a fresh pint of blueberries, potentially spending a fortune at your local grocery or warehouse store. Whether you're shopping in store or online, Aldi has all the sweet blueberry treats you could ask for. The discount supermarket chain carries everything from bakery items and breakfast favorites to jammy blueberry snacks and sweet indulgences.

Since it's Aldi we're talking about, you don't need a huge grocery budget to snag these delicious treats. Though prices can vary based on your location, every item on this list comes in at under $10 — many are under $5, but you may want to buy more than one of each item, especially if you're going to be sharing (or hoarding them all for yourself — no judgement here!). These affordable blueberry munchie finds have plenty of juicy flavor, and you just might find some new favorite blueberry treats among them.