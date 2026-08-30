How To Tell If Spices Are Low Quality Before You Even Buy Them

No kitchen would be complete without spices — but assessing their quality before you buy them can be tricky, though it no longer has to be. Chowhound spoke exclusively with Victoria Thorburn (owner and herbalist at Sprig Herbals) and Kristina Zito (CEO and creative director for Selefina, an online premium spice shop) to learn how to properly discern low quality from ones that will actually deliver. But here's something to remember: There's no single factor that could tell you the quality, but it pays to know where to start looking.

Thorburn recommends contacting the producers and asking for Certificates of Analysis documents (COAs). "That would be the gold standard for me and typically includes verification of identity for the herbs and spices used, contaminant testing for things like heavy metals and pesticide residue, and frequently also includes information around harvest date and sometimes processing date," she says. If they're unable to deliver, she would pay attention to the packaging, ingredient list, and best-by dates.

Zito shares the pain of assessing spice quality, recommending asking for samples when possible. She also advises being on the lookout for labels that don't tell you the specifics. For instance, just indicating "cinnamon," instead of making it clear whether it's Ceylon, can potentially be a red flag. Moreover, too good a price, which seems like a sweeter deal compared to other sellers, might also be indicative that it's blended with other ingredients, so the flavor you're after won't be as robust. At times like these, it makes buying name-brand spices worth it, though these and other factors should help eliminate the guessing game and improve how you develop your fantastic meals with quality spices.