When Is Buying Name-Brand Spices Actually Worth It?

When it comes to saving money at the grocery store, there are many sections where you can skip the name brand and still get a high-quality product. But for spices, it can be a little complicated. Alli Powell, owner of Grocery Getting Girl, breaks down this endeavor for Chowhound. When asked whether to buy a name-brand versus budget spice, she explains, "It really depends on how much you plan to use it. If you love paprika and use it all the time, I think it makes sense to splurge. But if it's a spice you only use occasionally, generic is just fine."

Powell's advice points to a key fact about spices: overall freshness is integral to the flavor payoff of a good blend. If you're using a pricey spice frequently, it's less likely to sit unused in your cabinet, losing potency. This potency makes a huge difference to a dish's flavor, especially in simple, few-ingredient meals, where there's nowhere for flavors to hide. For spices you don't use often, generic options might be best, saving money for your everyday staples.

While how often you use a spice can guide when to splurge, the high cost of some name-brand spices often reflects their production process. According to Powell, "We pay more for vanilla (both the beans and the extract) and cinnamon because they are very labor-intensive to harvest." This can also be the case for spices like cardamom or saffron. That said, gourmet shops may occasionally try to pass off generic spices as specialty items, inflating the price tag. Therefore, it's very important to do your research before you buy, especially with labor-intensive spices.