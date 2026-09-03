The World's First Ketchup Didn't Start With Tomatoes

Long before Americans were squirting tomato ketchup on their burgers, hot dogs, fries (and, yes, scrambled eggs), folks in Southeast Asia and China were enjoying the sauce that likely gave birth to this ubiquitous red condiment. It was called kê-tsiap in the Amoy Chinese dialect and dates back to at least 300 B.C. There was nary a tomato to be seen in the mother of all ketchups. It was instead made with fish entrails. The word translates to "the brine of pickled fish" and most probably originated in what is today Northern Vietnam, according to "Pure Ketchup: A History of America's National Condiment" by Andrew F. Smith. Fish-based condiments were and continue to be a staple in Southeast Asia.

To get to what we today think of as ketchup, or catchup, or catsup, depending on which spelling you prefer, we have to go through the British via Indonesia where they first likely came in contact with the term kê-tsiap, or its later form kecap, in the 17th century. Some historians believe the British used it as a generic term for soy sauce, which is made from fermented soy beans and other ingredients. Others postulate that the British considered it as a type of savory sauce distinctly different from soy sauce. Back in England, people began to make their own versions with the very first known written English recipe dating to 1727. Its base ingredient was anchovies and while it did contain vinegar, cloves, and pepper, which you'll find in today's ketchup, there were still no tomatoes.