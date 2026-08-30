1940s Day In The Life: What It Was Like To Eat Rations During WWII

It's tough to imagine going to the grocery store and seeing everything you want to buy — but not being able to buy it. This was the case for many when the U.S. government enforced rationing during World War II. Each person (including children) was given a certain number of ration points that they could spend each month, and they received booklets that contained stamps to indicate ration points. In addition to paying for groceries (and other items, like tires), citizens would have to turn in their ration points. This worked to ensure that soldiers fighting in the war had the items they needed, while also providing a share to citizens on the home front.

Several different categories of food were rationed, including sugar, processed foods, butter, meats, shortening, coffee, and more. Every quarter, the amount of rationed items permitted per person was recalculated, meaning household pantry stocks were frequently (and, somewhat unpredictably) changing, forcing home cooks to get creative and make do with what was available. Here, we'll take a look at what it was actually like to eat within the constraints of government-sanctioned rations during World War II.