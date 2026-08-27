It Takes Less Effort To Chop Butternut Squash With This Microwave Hack

You can almost mark your calendar by it. The first hint of a chill in the air and everything from coffee chains to restaurant menus instantly seem to be featuring the flavors of pumpkin and butternut squash. Craving the warmth of these gourds feels almost biological, with an unnameable urge to add them to your grocery cart. If you find yourself scooping up sturdy butternut squash, before you get to cooking it, try microwaving it first to make it softer and easier to cut up.

Butternut squash becomes tantalizing, sweet, and caramelized with cooking, but in its raw state it can be downright tricky to work with. The exterior has a tendency to be slippery and uneven with an interior that is alarmingly rock-hard. To enjoy its future silky spoils, you really want to remove as much tough skin as possible, and microwaving it first makes it easier to cut into and slice safely. You can buy butternut squash that is already peeled and cubed at the grocery store, but not only will you be paying extra for that convenience, pre-cut squash won't last as long as a whole one.