Why You Should Always Over-Peel Butternut Squash For The Silkiest Results

Butternut squash is a powerhouse ingredient. You can do just about anything with it, from making a creamy, decadent soup to slicing it up and roasting it with maple syrup for a comforting side dish. You can even slice it lengthwise into thin strips and use it as a pasta substitute for lasagna or simply halve it, roast it, and serve it as a creamy, nutty schmear for toast or bagels. But while coming up with ways to use that squash that you simply couldn't pass up in the grocery store is easy, the way you prep the squash to cook it requires a bit of attention to be sure that you get the silkiest, smoothest results possible.

Prepping it is fairly straightforward; you'll just peel it, then chop it or slice it, depending on the recipe. But peeling it isn't as simple as it sounds. If you're familiar with the saying, "Less is more," forget it — at least while you are peeling squash. When it comes to butternut squash, it's better to peel more than you need. The skin of butternut squash is technically edible, but as the squash cooks, it becomes very fibrous and tough, which makes the squash not only difficult to eat but creates an unpleasant mouthfeel. So, peel away until the under layer of the skin is completely removed, including any pale flesh hidden by the skin. You want to only have the vibrant, orange-fleshed squash to cook with.