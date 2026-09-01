Simmer Cabbage With This Canned Soup For 10x The Flavor And Way Less Effort

Prep and chop a cabbage into bite-sized bits, break out a big saute pan, heat it with oil over medium, and toss your veggies in to get well on your way to this satisfying side. Then, let the cabbage collect just a touch of color for a few minutes before tipping in about 1 cup of canned French onion soup. Said soup should be plenty salty, but you may want to add a few turns of black pepper, garlic, or your preferred herbs to taste. Finally, bring it all to a boil before reducing to a simmer, covering, and stirring occasionally. You never want the cabbage too soft, so start checking for your desired texture after about 10 minutes, allowing for a few more minutes as needed.

You should have a rich, comforting dish that still retains the essence of its original freshness near the end of that 10-minute test mark, but you can also make it a little more luxe. To approximate the lush, carb- and dairy-laden French onion soup folks are familiar with, sprinkle a handful of shredded Gruyère, or a novel French onion soup Comté swap, across the top and cover it once more. It should melt marvelously in the time it all would have taken to finish anyway. A crown of garlic breadcrumbs after plating further ties it all together with near-zero extra effort. Serve warm in either case.