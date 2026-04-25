Forget Potatoes, Give This Humble Vegetable The 'Melting' Treatment Instead

Some vegetables, like potatoes, respond beautifully to lengthy cooking — transforming from waxy and inedible to yielding, pliant, and delicious morsels that are fit to be the star of any plate. Potatoes have long been lavished in French culinary tradition, often being prepared in a "fondant" style (which simply means "melting"). In this case, the potatoes are seared at high heat and then braised for a longer period of time. But perhaps it is time for potatoes to step aside. This same technique works fantastically well on another traditionally waxy vegetable: cabbage.

Not only does sturdy cabbage yield nicely to the melting technique, but it also comes with its own health benefits. Cabbage is part of a family of cruciferous leafy vegetables that are low in calories and high in fiber, and associated with everything from aiding digestion to reducing inflammation. Swapping melted potatoes for melted cabbage is not only a health upgrade, but a flavor one as well, as this treatment mellows the taste of the cabbage – much like roasting does to garlic. You are left with the sweet and mild essence of cabbage without being overpowered by it. While many types of cabbage are candidates for melting, green or red cabbage is ideal. Or, try the newer cabbage upstart Caraflex, which is noticeably cone-shaped with a more delicate taste and a less traditional "cabbagey" funk. Just skip Napa, which is usually too delicate for this cooking method.