Give Boxed Brownies A Deep, Nutty Flavor With A Drop Of This Baking Staple

A lot of almond extract guidance advises that even a ½ teaspoon or less will be plenty for a lot of recipes. Should you really wish to test the limits of just how much almond extract you can add, prepare your boxed brownie mix according to its instructions, and then pour half of the batter into a second bowl. A food scale will help you divide it into equal parts.

Stir a ¼ teaspoon of almond extract into one bowl, and a ½ teaspoon into the other. (That second bowl will now contain the equivalent of a whole teaspoon per standard batch, or, twice as much as conventionally recommended.) Pour into two pans, too, and bake as directed. You probably won't be tempted to add much more next time, powerful as the almond extract is, but keep it limited to ¼-teaspoon increases each effort, should you really wish to go nuts.

Check your boxed brownie ingredients to make sure that the almond extract is compatible, which it probably is, before you begin. It would be unlikely for a standard mix to already include the contextually niche liquid. But you will want to skip it if you happen to be in possession of an almond flour-based box, which could just end up too nutty if you introduce almond extract to the blend. Most of your other boxed brownie options will be perfectly suitable for this subtle enhancement.