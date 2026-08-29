How One Chinese Condiment Makes Cabbage Pop With Spicy, Savory Flavor

Cabbage is an excellent veggie to keep around for all of your vast and varied easy weeknight dinners. It can last much longer in the refrigerator than some of your more rapidly ruined leafy greens, it's just as great roasted, braised, or sauteed, and it's an excellent canvas for all manner of dynamic flavor enhancements. Exploring different types of cabbage opens up endless quick meal possibilities — and the lightly spiced crunch of chili crisp is just the thing to enliven your next preparation.

Chili crisp is typically a combination of the titular chiles and bits of ingredients like onions, soybeans, and peanuts, all densely suspended in oil with a smattering of seasonings. Although you can use a small enough amount on your cabbage to make most kinds seem mild, heat tolerance is always part of the conversation when chili crisp enters the chat. Its perceived prickliness can vary from jar to jar as much as it does from palate to palate. The popular Lao Gan Ma variety that I always keep handy does not strike me as particularly hot, but it might bring a tear to another taster's eye.

Some other chili crisps or chili crunches — the terms are often used interchangeably — will be more garlic-forward, while others will pack more salinity than anything else. It may require some delicious trial and error, but there is probably an option in our store-bought chili crisp ranking that appeals to you. Even those with few primary notes in common will generally pack an umami punch like little else. And whichever ingredient is most pronounced in your chosen brand, it's a vibrant condiment you'll keep adding to your cabbage again and again.