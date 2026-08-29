The Can't-Skip Step For Better Taco Tuesdays Too Many People Ignore

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Even if you're already a Taco Tuesday veteran, giving your tortilla some attention might be the low-effort trick to yummier tacos. And that doesn't mean swapping the tortilla for something more creative. A simpler upgrade is to take some time to warm up the tortilla holding your favorite taco ingredients. Warming tortillas makes them pliable and easy to wrap without tearing and makes store-bought tortillas taste restaurant-quality. It also creates a contrast with cold, fresh toppers like guacamole and salsa. This trick works with flour or corn tortillas, including when you're trying to sneak more veggies into your tacos.

The microwave is the easiest method. Stack the tortillas and wrap them in a moist paper towel to prevent them from drying out. Limit the stack to about five or fewer tortillas to prevent uneven heating, then put it in the microwave for around 30 seconds at a time until they're fully warmed.

However you warm them, it's important to ensure that you keep the tortillas warm by wrapping them in a clean towel to trap the heat and keep them moist. You can buy a cute tortilla warming pouch from Auvcas on Amazon for around $10 or get Imusa's restaurant-style tortilla warmer for a few dollars more. If you host Taco Tuesday often, you might even upgrade to Bico's beautiful ceramic tortilla warmer for around $30. Thankfully there are a couple of other methods to warm your tortillas that keep you right where you need to be and add smoky, charred flavor.