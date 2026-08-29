The Can't-Skip Step For Better Taco Tuesdays Too Many People Ignore
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Even if you're already a Taco Tuesday veteran, giving your tortilla some attention might be the low-effort trick to yummier tacos. And that doesn't mean swapping the tortilla for something more creative. A simpler upgrade is to take some time to warm up the tortilla holding your favorite taco ingredients. Warming tortillas makes them pliable and easy to wrap without tearing and makes store-bought tortillas taste restaurant-quality. It also creates a contrast with cold, fresh toppers like guacamole and salsa. This trick works with flour or corn tortillas, including when you're trying to sneak more veggies into your tacos.
The microwave is the easiest method. Stack the tortillas and wrap them in a moist paper towel to prevent them from drying out. Limit the stack to about five or fewer tortillas to prevent uneven heating, then put it in the microwave for around 30 seconds at a time until they're fully warmed.
However you warm them, it's important to ensure that you keep the tortillas warm by wrapping them in a clean towel to trap the heat and keep them moist. You can buy a cute tortilla warming pouch from Auvcas on Amazon for around $10 or get Imusa's restaurant-style tortilla warmer for a few dollars more. If you host Taco Tuesday often, you might even upgrade to Bico's beautiful ceramic tortilla warmer for around $30. Thankfully there are a couple of other methods to warm your tortillas that keep you right where you need to be and add smoky, charred flavor.
No-microwave tips for heating your tortillas for a top-tier Taco Tuesday experience
The more traditional method of warming tortillas is by using the stovetop. In Mexico and Central America, a comal, a flat pan often made of cast iron, is often used. If you don't have one, you can use a dry skillet or griddle over medium-high heat for 30 to 45 seconds per side, or until they're lightly charred and smell a little nutty. If your tortillas are a few days old, brush them with some water to add moisture before warming. If you have a gas stove, you can skip the pan and warm your tortillas over the open flame on medium-low heat for a few seconds, though the process goes much faster when they're directly over the heat.
You can also warm your tortillas in an oven by stacking them (again, a maximum of five per stack) and covering them in aluminum foil. With this method, you heat multiple stacks at once, so it's perfect for large groups. Just preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and warm the stack for 15 to 20 minutes.
You can also warm hard taco shells using the oven or the microwave. If you use the oven, you can preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for six to seven minutes, spreading them out with the open side down. If warming them in the microwave, heat them on high for 45 seconds.