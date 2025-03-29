This Taco Hack Sneaks More Veggies Into Your Dinner And Tastes Amazing

Whether you prefer grilled flank steak tacos with stone fruit salsa or plain tortillas with seasoned ground beef, most taco recipes can easily accommodate extra ingredients. If you already love veggie-packed variations like roasted cauliflower tacos with walnuts, roasted peppers, and red cabbage, why not upgrade your favorite meat-based taco filling with more vegetables? Sure enough, there are a number of creative ways to incorporate extra veggies into your next platter of tacos.

When it comes to doctoring your go-to taco filling, start by finely chopping a variety of different options. Combine neutral vegetables like carrots and celery with produce that has more taco-inspired appeal such as bell peppers or poblano peppers. Use a box grater to easily shred carrots, onions, and zucchini. You can also save time by utilizing a food processor to achieve a more uniform consistency throughout your selection.

If you want to only add one veggie that blends in well with your choice of meat, riced cauliflower is a great option since it's small in size and soaks up various herbs and spices with ease. Start by breaking up the meat over medium heat. When you're ready to add in your seasonings, pour in the prepared vegetables and cook everything together until most of the excess moisture in the pan evaporates. Taste before serving and adjust the spices if necessary. Next to upgrading an assortment of meat-based fillings, there are other ways to add more vegetables to your next taco-inspired meal.