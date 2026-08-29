There are numerous food producers in the US that are subsidiaries of big food conglomerates. Many of these seemingly independent labels are actually subsidiaries of larger, sometimes multinational corporations. One example is pork producer Smithfield Foods, a well-known US company whose bacon is near the top of our list ranking the best store-bought bacon, which actually operates under the umbrella of a Chinese company with an international presence.

Smithfield Foods began as Smithfield Packing Company in 1936. The company grew while creating unique pork products, including the Charles Henry Gray Party Ham. As the company expanded, it acquired numerous brands: significantly, Carroll's Foods in 1999 (the second largest pork producer in the U.S. at the time), and Murphy Farms in 2000, which allowed Smithfield Foods to become the largest pork producer in the world, according to the company website.

Shuanghui International Holdings Limited acquired Smithfield Foods in 2013, becoming a leading enterprise and changing its name to WH Group Limited a year after the purchase. WH Group Limited, headquartered in Hong Kong and operating in China, Europe, and the U.S., is now the largest pork producer in the world, overseeing an operation encompassing every aspect of the pork industry, from growth and production to packing and distribution.