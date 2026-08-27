The Old-School Canned Vegetable Everyone Added To Casseroles In The '70s And '80s

Back in the 1970s and '80s, when casseroles ruled, there was one brand of vegetables that often found its way into those dishes along with ingredients like left-over hot dogs and cream of mushroom soup. One-dish meals, after all, required some veggies for a bit of a nutritional boost. It was called Veg-All and it was (and still is) a can filled with potatoes, green beans, carrots, celery, corn, peas, and — the bane of many children — lima beans. Perhaps your parents or grandparents even made you the brand's own Veg-All casserole in an old-fashioned electric skillet from the recipe cards that were often available in the grocery store next to the cans.

While casseroles may have had their heyday during those decades, Veg-All is actually much, much older, dating back to 1926. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it began life in the Midwest where casseroles still have culinary cachet (or hot dish as it's more typically called in Wisconsin and other parts of the Upper Midwest). In 1890, a former school teacher and grocer named William Larsen started a canning company in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the William Larsen Canning Company, as an extension of the farm he'd launched eight years earlier. After his death in 1922, his four sons continued as the Larsen Company and introduced the first canned mixed vegetables to the market as Veg-All.