The Forgotten '70s Countertop Appliance That Cooked Everything From Fried Chicken To Casseroles

If there's one era that's considered iconic in the interior design realm, it's the '70s. Its boho flair has bled into the present day, with its rattan furniture and tasteful pops of color. Its nifty and stylish appliances were equally classic hallmarks of the groovy decade, exemplified by their bright hues that were carried over from the '60s. Their functional charm would've probably even made you glad to cook a meal for a huge crowd. One appliance was all the rage for its versatility — the electric skillet, which some also call the electric fry pan. This convenient '70s favorite worked as both a burner and a pan, so as long as you had an electric socket within reach, you could whip up your favorite dish — fried chicken, pot roasts, you name it — with just a single piece of equipment in your arsenal. Your mom probably even had this appliance in her kitchen in the '70s.

While there doesn't seem to be an exact reason why it dwindled in popularity, it might be because of a few inconveniences, which later versions made up for. For one, it's quite heavy, and while it makes up for that with its all-in-one feature, it lacks versatility in some areas, as you can't use it in the oven. If you're restoring old-school appliances, though, it's definitely worth the effort, but that doesn't mean the modern era doesn't have its fair share of contributions. The newer ones come with a non-stick finish, boosting their accessibility.