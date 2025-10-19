The Forgotten '70s Countertop Appliance That Cooked Everything From Fried Chicken To Casseroles
If there's one era that's considered iconic in the interior design realm, it's the '70s. Its boho flair has bled into the present day, with its rattan furniture and tasteful pops of color. Its nifty and stylish appliances were equally classic hallmarks of the groovy decade, exemplified by their bright hues that were carried over from the '60s. Their functional charm would've probably even made you glad to cook a meal for a huge crowd. One appliance was all the rage for its versatility — the electric skillet, which some also call the electric fry pan. This convenient '70s favorite worked as both a burner and a pan, so as long as you had an electric socket within reach, you could whip up your favorite dish — fried chicken, pot roasts, you name it — with just a single piece of equipment in your arsenal. Your mom probably even had this appliance in her kitchen in the '70s.
While there doesn't seem to be an exact reason why it dwindled in popularity, it might be because of a few inconveniences, which later versions made up for. For one, it's quite heavy, and while it makes up for that with its all-in-one feature, it lacks versatility in some areas, as you can't use it in the oven. If you're restoring old-school appliances, though, it's definitely worth the effort, but that doesn't mean the modern era doesn't have its fair share of contributions. The newer ones come with a non-stick finish, boosting their accessibility.
Electric skillets and their exciting features
Like any other modern pans, electric skillets came in different shapes and sizes, which made it easy to switch from one to another depending on your needs. Some electric skillets were produced with an aluminum finish — perfect for even heat distribution — though stainless steel ones were also manufactured. Sunbeam spearheaded the first automatic version in the '50s, but of course, other brands were also releasing their own take. There were those that came with a thermostat, allowing you to gauge when you should toss in the ingredients. That said, cleaning didn't pose a challenge; you could totally separate the cord when washing — at least that was the case for Sunbeam's creation — so you could fully submerge it in water without worries thanks to its water-sealed feature.
Electric skillets were, perhaps, the best cooking pan during its heyday — and a sturdy one at that. Some have even found them in thrift stores working perfectly, and if you're lucky, you might even be able to procure one in tip-top condition yourself.