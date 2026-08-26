The $1.25 Dollar Tree Snack You Can't Skip If You Love Taco Bell's Cinnamon Twists

Taco Bell may be the trusted spot for some tasty grab-and-go tacos and burritos, but it's also home to the famous Cinnamon Twists. These Cinnamon Twists have a long history at the fast food chain, and they weren't even the first cinnamon dessert Taco Bell has offered — the Cinnamon Crispas from the '80s walked so the Cinnamon Twists could run. While you can grab an order of these sweet, spiced treats for $1.69 at your local Taco Bell, Dollar Tree has an even cheaper alternative that shoppers say is just as good: Brim's Cinnamon Twists.

Dollar Tree may be a great place to shop for cheap kitchen essentials, but the store's snack aisle should not be overlooked — especially since it has an almost exact dupe of Taco Bell's iconic dessert. Brim's Cinnamon Twists offer a delicious sweet cinnamon flavor and a light, crispy texture like Taco Bell's version, but at a much lower price. Taco Bell only gives you a small bag of twists in an order, whereas Dollar Tree's version comes in a 4-ounce bag for $1.25. Plus, some customers even claim that Brim's twists are sweeter and tastier than Taco Bell's, making them worth stocking up on.