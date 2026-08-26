The $1.25 Dollar Tree Snack You Can't Skip If You Love Taco Bell's Cinnamon Twists
Taco Bell may be the trusted spot for some tasty grab-and-go tacos and burritos, but it's also home to the famous Cinnamon Twists. These Cinnamon Twists have a long history at the fast food chain, and they weren't even the first cinnamon dessert Taco Bell has offered — the Cinnamon Crispas from the '80s walked so the Cinnamon Twists could run. While you can grab an order of these sweet, spiced treats for $1.69 at your local Taco Bell, Dollar Tree has an even cheaper alternative that shoppers say is just as good: Brim's Cinnamon Twists.
Dollar Tree may be a great place to shop for cheap kitchen essentials, but the store's snack aisle should not be overlooked — especially since it has an almost exact dupe of Taco Bell's iconic dessert. Brim's Cinnamon Twists offer a delicious sweet cinnamon flavor and a light, crispy texture like Taco Bell's version, but at a much lower price. Taco Bell only gives you a small bag of twists in an order, whereas Dollar Tree's version comes in a 4-ounce bag for $1.25. Plus, some customers even claim that Brim's twists are sweeter and tastier than Taco Bell's, making them worth stocking up on.
What shoppers are saying about Brim's Cinnamon Twists
Taco Bell's Cinnamon Twists have been a fan-favorite item for quite some time, but Dollar Tree is giving them a run for their money. Fans note that Brim's twists are more generously covered in the starring sweet spice, whereas Taco Bell's version sometimes lacks enough cinnamon sugar and can a bit bland. Not all customers believe Brim's twists beat out Taco Bell's though, as some have found that this snack can go stale quite fast. But, as one Reddit user wrote, "It might not be Taco Bell but they are really good."
It's worth nothing that while Dollar Tree may have duped Taco Bell, this isn't the only grocery store to have done so — Aldi also carries a tasty cinnamon twist dupe that customers say have striking similarities to the fast food chain's. However, Aldi's dupe in question, Clancy's Cinnamon Churros, go for $1.39 for a 3-ounce bag, so Dollar Tree's Brim's is still a better bang for your buck. Additionally, Brim's also offers various other limited-time flavors of cinnamon twists, such as apple cinnamon and pumpkin spice for the fall season, which you can also try in order to switch things up. All in all, while Taco Bell's fresh twists may be delicious, Brim's is a great buy if you're looking to enjoy more of this sweet treat at home.