Taco Bell Lovers Shouldn't Skip This Cinnamon Twist Dupe Hiding At Aldi (More Bites For Less Bucks!)

Taco Bell's cinnamon twist has been a crowd favorite, stealing foodies' hearts since 1989. But if you're someone who has always wished for a larger serving, you might want to run to Aldi where you can purchase Clancy's Cinnamon Churros. Each bag comes has little spiral twists sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, much like Taco Bell's very own. Not only is the taste similar, but the product you can purchase at Aldi is a lot cheaper. A single serving of Taco Bell's cinnamon twists with roughly 35 to 40 grams goes for $1.59, while the Clancy's Cinnamon Churros is only $1.39 for 85 grams.

Evidently, Clancy's Cinnamon Churros don't come warmed, which makes Taco Bell's even more satisfying. However, if you're enjoying these at home, you can easily pop them into the air fryer for a tastier bite. You might even be able to recreate the Taco Bell dessert hack that has us raising an eyebrow — aka cinnamon twists with sour cream — if you dare, and it might work just as well. But does this Aldi dupe really taste like the real thing?