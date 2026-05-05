Taco Bell Lovers Shouldn't Skip This Cinnamon Twist Dupe Hiding At Aldi (More Bites For Less Bucks!)
Taco Bell's cinnamon twist has been a crowd favorite, stealing foodies' hearts since 1989. But if you're someone who has always wished for a larger serving, you might want to run to Aldi where you can purchase Clancy's Cinnamon Churros. Each bag comes has little spiral twists sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, much like Taco Bell's very own. Not only is the taste similar, but the product you can purchase at Aldi is a lot cheaper. A single serving of Taco Bell's cinnamon twists with roughly 35 to 40 grams goes for $1.59, while the Clancy's Cinnamon Churros is only $1.39 for 85 grams.
Evidently, Clancy's Cinnamon Churros don't come warmed, which makes Taco Bell's even more satisfying. However, if you're enjoying these at home, you can easily pop them into the air fryer for a tastier bite. You might even be able to recreate the Taco Bell dessert hack that has us raising an eyebrow — aka cinnamon twists with sour cream — if you dare, and it might work just as well. But does this Aldi dupe really taste like the real thing?
What people are saying about Clancy's Cinnamon Churros
Depending on your taste, Clancy's Cinnamon Churros may or may not be the perfect Taco Bell dupe, as Redditors have mentioned conflicting remarks. Some people were kind of iffy about the aftertaste — which you won't detect in Taco Bell's cinnamon twists — pointing their sugar-covered fingers to the artificial sweetener. And if we're right on the nose and it's the sucralose that's behind it, your taste buds have the tendency to detect it as something bitter, adding a flavor that might not be found in Taco Bell's version. Additionally, some commented on the oiliness of the product, which might throw off people. That said, not everyone seemed to have noticed the odd flavor and instead were excited about how similar the Aldi dupe is to Taco Bell.
So, while people seem to have clashing opinions, Clancy's Cinnamon Churros is still worth the try, especially if you're a Taco Bell fan who feels like the fast food chain doesn't offer enough serving for the price. It's not the first time Aldi has stocked a worthwhile dupe. Aldi also has a dessert that's way better than its name brand version (hint: it's a My/Mochi dupe), so there are a lot of gems hiding at the grocery chain much like this one.