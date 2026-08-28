One Beloved Canned Soup Doubles As A Creamy Sauce For Broccoli

Broccoli has plenty of health benefits; it's a great source of vitamin C and antioxidants. But on its own, it's not always everyone's first choice for flavor. Its grassy, somewhat bitter profile could use a boost to become a veggie that kids and adults alike will enjoy. If you want to turn broccoli into a more appealing side dish, it doesn't take much — just ladle on some broccoli cheddar soup.

Broccoli cheddar is a beloved soup with a good balance of broccoli and rich ingredients like cream and cheese; it makes a filling addition to rice and also works as a saucy base for broccoli. Roast or steam the broccoli how you want it — you can even sprinkle on some ranch seasoning for added zest — and heat the condensed soup in a small pan (no need to add water, since you want it to remain thick). Then, just fold the cooked broccoli into the sauce and serve it in a bowl as an additional side. Just make sure the broccoli stays the star of the show. You don't want it drowning in the soup; you want the cheesy potage to build flavor without overpowering the broccoli's taste and texture entirely. The amount of soup you use depends on how much broccoli you're cooking and your personal preference, but just a thin coating over the broccoli is enough.