One Beloved Canned Soup Doubles As A Creamy Sauce For Broccoli
Broccoli has plenty of health benefits; it's a great source of vitamin C and antioxidants. But on its own, it's not always everyone's first choice for flavor. Its grassy, somewhat bitter profile could use a boost to become a veggie that kids and adults alike will enjoy. If you want to turn broccoli into a more appealing side dish, it doesn't take much — just ladle on some broccoli cheddar soup.
Broccoli cheddar is a beloved soup with a good balance of broccoli and rich ingredients like cream and cheese; it makes a filling addition to rice and also works as a saucy base for broccoli. Roast or steam the broccoli how you want it — you can even sprinkle on some ranch seasoning for added zest — and heat the condensed soup in a small pan (no need to add water, since you want it to remain thick). Then, just fold the cooked broccoli into the sauce and serve it in a bowl as an additional side. Just make sure the broccoli stays the star of the show. You don't want it drowning in the soup; you want the cheesy potage to build flavor without overpowering the broccoli's taste and texture entirely. The amount of soup you use depends on how much broccoli you're cooking and your personal preference, but just a thin coating over the broccoli is enough.
How to build further on this creamy side dish
It's easy enough to just enjoy the broccoli and soup together, but you can actually turn this into an even more robust side dish with a few additions. For savory crunch, add crumbled bacon to the mix, and for added nutrients, fold in some fresh spinach as the soup heats. The spinach will wilt, and you'll hardly notice its flavor, but it will add an extra dose of greens. The rich, savory flavors of cheese and bacon could use some balance, so garnish the side dish with fresh chives for brightness. You can also drizzle a little lemon juice over the dish for bright balance.
To make it casserole-style, add the combined broccoli and soup to an oven-safe casserole dish. Then, top it with crispy onions and a little cheddar cheese, and bake until hot and melted. It's a good alternative to green bean casserole around the holidays or as a comforting side dish any time.