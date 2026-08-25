Change Up Plain Pot Roast And Make It Philly Cheesesteak Style

Pot roast is a hearty, cozy meal that typically cooks low and slow in a Dutch oven or slow cooker. Chuck roast is commonly used, but you can also switch it up and use brisket. No matter which cut you choose, though, you don't have to stick with the traditional vegetable-and-meat combo, such as serving it with carrots and onions, when you make this dish. Try something new, like turning that pot roast into a Philly cheesesteak-inspired meal.

The Philly cheesesteak is best known as a combo of shaved steak, fried onions, and cheese whiz. There are plenty of variations, including adding different vegetables and switching up the cheese, but the most traditional form sticks to those three ingredients. To get the same flavor profile, add the pot roast to a slow cooker with water or broth as you usually would, then add a sliced onion. The onion will soften and cook as the pot roast breaks down, then, just after shredding the meat, fold in some cheese whiz. All you have to do is place it on a roll, and you have a delicious, cheesesteak-inspired dish with little extra work.