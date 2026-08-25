Change Up Plain Pot Roast And Make It Philly Cheesesteak Style
Pot roast is a hearty, cozy meal that typically cooks low and slow in a Dutch oven or slow cooker. Chuck roast is commonly used, but you can also switch it up and use brisket. No matter which cut you choose, though, you don't have to stick with the traditional vegetable-and-meat combo, such as serving it with carrots and onions, when you make this dish. Try something new, like turning that pot roast into a Philly cheesesteak-inspired meal.
The Philly cheesesteak is best known as a combo of shaved steak, fried onions, and cheese whiz. There are plenty of variations, including adding different vegetables and switching up the cheese, but the most traditional form sticks to those three ingredients. To get the same flavor profile, add the pot roast to a slow cooker with water or broth as you usually would, then add a sliced onion. The onion will soften and cook as the pot roast breaks down, then, just after shredding the meat, fold in some cheese whiz. All you have to do is place it on a roll, and you have a delicious, cheesesteak-inspired dish with little extra work.
Flavor-packed ways to build on this dish
Of course, you don't need to stick with the traditional Philly cheesesteak trappings. For a little added spice, toss a sliced jalapeño into the slow cooker along with the onion. Then, when you shred the meat, the chile will blend in and add a hint of heat. Bell peppers and pickled peppers are also common additions to cheesesteaks, and they'll soften nicely in the slow cooker. Chop a bell pepper using Gordon Ramsay's easy technique, or roughly chop some brined cherry peppers, then add them into the pot roast. To keep the crunch of the fresh peppers, you can skip adding them into the ceramic cooking pot and instead fold them in just before plating the sandwiches.
You don't need to turn the pot roast into a traditional cheesesteak hoagie, either. Serve it in a bowl on its own, or over pasta or rice, to switch things up. And while cheese whiz is the traditional choice, other cheeses like white American or provolone are great, and even cheddar will work. American melts perfectly, while provolone and cheddar will add a strong, sharp flavor. Whatever you choose, you'll be in for beefy, cheesy perfection.