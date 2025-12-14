The Beloved Beef Cut That Belongs In Your Next Pot Roast

One thing about a pot roast is that it's meant to be slowly cooked, so it's great for those looking to prep their meal ahead of time. For a brisket pot roast, you'll need to score the meat and sear it for five to eight minutes. Searing your meat is essential for producing rich flavors, and the browning caused by the Malliard reaction will enhance its aromas. When it comes to the vegetables, adding onions, carrots, celery, and garlic to be sautéed in the same pan after the meat is removed is necessary for the vegetables to absorb the flavors from the fond. For deglazing, beef broth is a good liquid to use for flavor, but you can even use wine or beer for a more robust taste. When it's time to transfer everything to your slow cooker, the brisket will take about eight to nine hours to fully cook. For a richer and thicker sauce to make your brisket extra-moist, remove the ingredients after cooking and add a cornstarch slurry or butter.

Once your meat is cooked and ready to be served, you can shred it or cut it against the grain for tender slices. It's delicious when plated with a side of classic mashed potatoes or even buttered egg noodles. Choosing the right seasonings and vegetables are all important for a good pot roast, but choosing your cut of meat is the key to a tender, melt-in-your-mouth result.