The 3-Ingredient Trader Joe's Dinner That Takes Mac And Cheese To New Heights

When it comes to food products, Trader Joe's knows what's up. The grocery store chain cranks out many of its own branded frozen dinners, and it has plenty of fresh options that hit as well. With all these products to choose from, creative home chefs have the opportunity to mix and match and create all types of dishes.

All you need for one such three-ingredient dish is one of Trader Joe's best boxed mac and cheeses (frozen works as well), Trader Joe's Buffalo Style Chicken Meatballs, and Trader Joe's Buffalo Sauce. Follow the mac and cheese directions, throw the meatballs in the air fryer, optionally add a little parmesan cheese and some green onions, and finally drizzle the Buffalo sauce over it all. What results is a Buffalo-style chicken meatball and macaroni and cheese bowl — brilliant!

If you find standard store-bought mac and cheese a little boring, this recipe is a real winner. The creaminess of the cheese works perfectly with the natural zing that comes from both the meatball seasoning and the Buffalo sauce. If you grate a little parmesan on top, that adds another note of strong cheese flavor to the mac and cheese. Outside of the taste, it's also a cost-effective meal.