The 3-Ingredient Trader Joe's Dinner That Takes Mac And Cheese To New Heights
When it comes to food products, Trader Joe's knows what's up. The grocery store chain cranks out many of its own branded frozen dinners, and it has plenty of fresh options that hit as well. With all these products to choose from, creative home chefs have the opportunity to mix and match and create all types of dishes.
All you need for one such three-ingredient dish is one of Trader Joe's best boxed mac and cheeses (frozen works as well), Trader Joe's Buffalo Style Chicken Meatballs, and Trader Joe's Buffalo Sauce. Follow the mac and cheese directions, throw the meatballs in the air fryer, optionally add a little parmesan cheese and some green onions, and finally drizzle the Buffalo sauce over it all. What results is a Buffalo-style chicken meatball and macaroni and cheese bowl — brilliant!
If you find standard store-bought mac and cheese a little boring, this recipe is a real winner. The creaminess of the cheese works perfectly with the natural zing that comes from both the meatball seasoning and the Buffalo sauce. If you grate a little parmesan on top, that adds another note of strong cheese flavor to the mac and cheese. Outside of the taste, it's also a cost-effective meal.
A great three-ingredient meal for under $10
Trader Joe's Buffalo Style Chicken Meatballs come with about 24 meatballs, which is more than enough for a group of four, and only cost $4.29. A box of Trader Joe's Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese (which serves three) sells for 99 cents, and an 8.5-ounce bottle of Trader Joe's Buffalo Sauce only sets you back $3.49. If you factor in two boxes of mac and cheese just to be safe, this whole dinner costs only $9.76. That's a deal for sure.
This easy three-ingredient mac and cheese meal also begs for other Trader Joe's combinations. These meatballs already have Buffalo seasoning, so you might substitute Trader Joe's Buttermilk Ranch Dressing to cut back on some of the heat. For non-meat eaters, a great substitution with plenty of the same flavors is Trader Joe's Organic Tofu for just $2.49. One popular frozen item at the chain is Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken for $5.49, which is perhaps worthy of Panda Express — the chain that actually invented orange chicken. Toss it on top of the mac and cheese for a little bit of fusion action with a creamy, sweet kick.
Trader Joe's makes it easy to create all sorts of delicious mix-and-match combo meals. If you love mac and cheese with a little heat and a nice hit of protein, you should enjoy that Buffalo-style chicken meatball and mac and cheese bowl. It's easy enough to make as a meal for one, or for a group of four. Bon appétit!