8 Crock-Pot Accessories That Are Actually Worth The Money
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The first Crock-Pot hit store shelves in the 1950s. Back then, it was a Rival Crock-Pot, a smaller version of most of the best slow cookers sold today. It was a way to slow-cook meals like a pro without having to be glued to the kitchen. Today, we often use them for special occasions, such as making meals for the Super Bowl.
Crock-Pot has over 40 slow cookers available in different sizes (from 1.5 quarts all the way up to 8 quarts), shapes, colors, and with various features. With all the Crock-Pots available are accessories that help make them even more convenient and easy to use, from lid holders and plastic liners to trivets and silicone dividers. Here are eight Crock-Pot accessories with good customer reviews and at least a 4-star average rating, so you know they're actually worth the money and will work for you and your slow cooker needs.
Lid holder
It isn't until you're juggling a hot lid dripping condensation and trying to stir that you realize you may need a lid holder. Whether you're just checking on your food or are ready to serve, the NiHome Slow Cooker Lid Holder secures to the Crock-Pot and holds the lid over the inside for $9.99. If you'd prefer one that holds the lid on the side of your Crock-Pot, consider the $17.99 Lid Pocket Slow Cooker Lid Holder. Most lid holders should fall in this $10 to $20 range.
Plastic liners
Picture this: you just cooked up a big meal in your Crock-Pot, and now it's cleaning time. Suddenly, you have to fit this big, clunky pot inside your sink so you can wash it. These liners make it so you don't have to clean your Crock-Pot after every meal. You just take the liner out and throw it away. Just make sure you find liners that fit your Crock-Pot. For example, the $13.04 Reynolds Kitchens Slow Cooker Liners fit Crock-Pots between 3 and 8 quarts while the $13.99 YixangDD Slow Cooker Liners fit Crock-Pots between 1 and 3 quarts. Depending on size and quantity, Crock-Pot liners typically cost $5 to $25.
Carrying bag
Crock-Pots are perfect for taking to parties to share your meal or side with friends and family. However, getting it there, with the food still warm, can be a struggle. These insulated carrying bags can help. The $19.99 DD Devilli Carrying Bag for Crock-Pot fits 6- to 8-quart Crock-Pots, has a lid fastener to keep it secured, and has a pocket for your utensils. Don't need all that fancy stuff? Go for the $18.99 Bagsprite Slow Cooker Carrying Case, which still fits 6- to 8-quart Crock-Pots but has no bells and whistles. The $18.99 Lasuk Portable Slow Cooker Travel Bag is also a little more basic, and for smaller 4- to 8-quart Crock-Pots. Most travel bags start around $20 and don't exceed $40.
Silicone latch
Carrying bag lid latches attach to the bag. For a more secure hold, use a silicone lid latch that attaches directly to the Crock-Pot. ForTidy's Silicone Latch Strap typically stretches around 6- to 7-quart Crock-Pots for $5.09, while the $9.99 Rxuiael Silicone Lid Lock Strap secures the lid to the handles instead. Since most are just $5 to $10, they're no-brainers.
Cord organizer
When you're not using your Crock-Pot, the cord just kind of sits there. You could put it inside the pot, but then the lid doesn't stay on. One easy, and affordable, solution is a cord organizer. It sticks to the back of your Crock-Pot so you can wrap the cord up and keep it neat and tidy. The $6.99 Daisyhome Cord Organizer for Kitchen Appliances comes with cord organizers in black, gray, and white to match all your appliances. If you prefer clear cord organizers, go with the $12.99 Reikot Cord Organizer for Appliances. There are many styles and methods to keep your cords in check, but they generally stay in this $5 to $15 range.
Silicone liner insert
Do you love the convenience of plastic inserts, but don't love the plastic or disposable aspects? Silicone inserts are the answer since it's still easier to clean them than the whole pot. The $16.95 ChefAid Slow Cooker Liners Two-Pack are for 6- to 8-quart Crock-Pots while the $13.99 Maywe Tanso Silicone Slow Cooker Liner is just for 6-quart Crock-Pots. The majority of these liners hover around $15, give or take a few dollars.
Silicone dividers
Ah, the dilemma of needing to cook two different meals. There's an easy solution for this: silicone Crock-Pot dividers that turn one Crock-Pot into two (or more). The $18.99 Taydoiban Silicone Slow Cooker Liners are compatible with 6- to 8-quart Crock-Pots and are dishwasher safe. The $18 CrockPockets Reusable Silicone Slow Cooker Dividers fit 6-quart Crock-Pots and are also dishwasher safe, but come in a wider color variety. These prices are about as low as they go, and they can stretch up to $30 or more if there are more than two sections.
Slow cooker trivet
Last, but certainly not least, is the Crock-Pot accessory that keeps your countertops cool: slow cooker trivets. The $12.99 Esbaybulbs Heat Resistant Mat is a non-slip silicone mat for 6- to 8-quart Crock-Pots. The $11.99 Siudangka Heat Resistant Mat slides so you can move your Crock-Pot around your countertop to wherever you need it. Trivets come in a range of sizes and materials, so the cost spread is larger at $5 to $25.