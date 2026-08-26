8 Crock-Pot Accessories That Are Actually Worth The Money

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The first Crock-Pot hit store shelves in the 1950s. Back then, it was a Rival Crock-Pot, a smaller version of most of the best slow cookers sold today. It was a way to slow-cook meals like a pro without having to be glued to the kitchen. Today, we often use them for special occasions, such as making meals for the Super Bowl.

Crock-Pot has over 40 slow cookers available in different sizes (from 1.5 quarts all the way up to 8 quarts), shapes, colors, and with various features. With all the Crock-Pots available are accessories that help make them even more convenient and easy to use, from lid holders and plastic liners to trivets and silicone dividers. Here are eight Crock-Pot accessories with good customer reviews and at least a 4-star average rating, so you know they're actually worth the money and will work for you and your slow cooker needs.