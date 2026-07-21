10 Best Crock-Pot Slow Cookers Under $100 On Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're making pulled pork or steel-cut oatmeal, slow cookers are perfect for low-effort meals. After all, what's easier than tossing in ingredients and leaving them while you do something else, only to come back to a finished dish? Even in a sea of kitchen gadgets, the Crock-Pot has earned its place in people's homes. It's a classic for a reason: Nothing breaks down tough pieces of meat, keeps dips and other foods warm while entertaining a crowd, and keeps cleanup simple quite like this quintessential appliance.

The Crock-Pot brand has been around since 1971, but it's still constantly evolving, and these days, there are various styles to suit different needs. So, if you're contemplating getting a Crock-Pot or are already a fan and looking to upgrade, where should you begin? A good place to start is figuring out what size you want. There are mini Crock-Pots perfect for one or two people, and models that hold up to 8 quarts, which can feed larger groups (think Thanksgiving feast). With that versatility in mind, we scoured Amazon for the best selection of Crock-Pots that offer a range of features and still cost under $100, from classic to colorful.