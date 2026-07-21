10 Best Crock-Pot Slow Cookers Under $100 On Amazon
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Whether you're making pulled pork or steel-cut oatmeal, slow cookers are perfect for low-effort meals. After all, what's easier than tossing in ingredients and leaving them while you do something else, only to come back to a finished dish? Even in a sea of kitchen gadgets, the Crock-Pot has earned its place in people's homes. It's a classic for a reason: Nothing breaks down tough pieces of meat, keeps dips and other foods warm while entertaining a crowd, and keeps cleanup simple quite like this quintessential appliance.
The Crock-Pot brand has been around since 1971, but it's still constantly evolving, and these days, there are various styles to suit different needs. So, if you're contemplating getting a Crock-Pot or are already a fan and looking to upgrade, where should you begin? A good place to start is figuring out what size you want. There are mini Crock-Pots perfect for one or two people, and models that hold up to 8 quarts, which can feed larger groups (think Thanksgiving feast). With that versatility in mind, we scoured Amazon for the best selection of Crock-Pots that offer a range of features and still cost under $100, from classic to colorful.
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker
The classic dial style of this Crock-Pot keeps slow cooking simple. Set it to cook on low or high, or use the warm setting to keep food at an ideal temperature while serving. This size is touted as serving at least nine people, making it perfect for parties. We also love how it has a removable stoneware insert that can go in the microwave or oven.
Purchase the Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker for $44.99.
Crock-Pot Large 8-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting
This slow cooker is just made for large events like holidays that require some preplanning. It can prepare enough food for nearly a dozen people and count down cooking time for up to 20 hours, which is useful if you are trying to keep track of many dishes at once.
Purchase the Crock-Pot Large 8-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker for $75.95.
Crock-Pot 2-Quart Manual Slow Cooker
Slow cookers are often associated with feeding a crowd, but what about situations where you're just cooking for two, or experimenting with unusual foods you'd never think to toss in your slow cooker? In those cases, you'll be happy to have this mini Crock-Pot, which is perfect for scenarios where a full-size slow cooker is overkill.
Purchase the Crock-Pot 2-Quart Manual Slow Cooker for $24.95.
Crock-Pot Small 2.5-Quart Casserole Slow Cooker in White/Blue
Who said slow cookers have to just be boring stainless steel? This Crock-Pot is downright pretty when displayed on the kitchen counter. The 2.5-quart insert ceramic stoneware is oven-safe, so it's as versatile as any other pot. It even has latching handles so you can carry it without risk of spills.
Purchase the Crock-Pot Small 2.5 Quart Casserole Slow Cooker in White/Blue for $54.99.
Crock-Pot Cook' N Carry 6-Quart Oval Manual Portable Slow Cooker
This Crock-Pot is great for transporting your creations thanks to a locking lid with a rubber gasket that helps avoid leaks. The handles are also oversized to make the cooker easier to carry, making it an ideal choice for tailgating or bringing to potlucks. At the time of writing, it's 25% off.
Purchase the Crock-Pot Cook' N Carry 6-Quart Oval Manual Portable Slow Cooker for $44.99 (originally $59.99).
Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box 20-Ounce Portable Food Warmer
We think a mini Crock-Pot is the best way to carry leftovers from your larger Crock-Pot. This adorable electric lunch box warms up your food at the office or at school. Take note, this warmer only does just that — it's not meant for actually cooking a meal.
Purchase the Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box 20-Ounce Portable Food Warmer for $33.49.
Crock-Pot Locking Lid 6qt Cook and Carry Programmable Slow Cooker
Part of the allure of this cooker is its cool color and looks — a minimalistic, streamlined design in a soft sage green that you'll want to leave on display. It also does everything a slow cooker should, and is programmable for up to four time options.
Purchase the Crock-Pot Locking Lid 6qt Cook and Carry Programmable Slow Cooker Moonshine Green for $79.99.
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker
This large-sized cooker features all kinds of bells and whistles. You can personalize the cooking cycle to schedule meal times, as well as control cook time and temperature. If you typically crank your slow cooker to high to save time, this model may make sense thanks to its customizability.
Purchase the Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker for $94.99.
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker
The gorgeous turquoise color of this slow cooker is a draw (it also comes in purple); if it can do everything you need, why not have some fun with your appliances? It has the standard dial that offers low, high, or warm options, and can serve over eight people.
Purchase the Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker, Family Size in Turquoise for $49.99.
Crock-Pot® Design Series 7-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker
Sure, this slow cooker looks stylish and modern, but it's also packed with modern features. It can be programmed for cook times ranging from 30 minutes to 20 hours, and it has a countdown display showing how long your food has been cooking. This large size can feed over nine people, and at the time of writing, it's 20% off.
Purchase the Crock-Pot Design Series 7-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker, Morning Haze Blue for $59.99 (originally $74.99).