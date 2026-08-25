The Cheap 3-Ingredient Potato Meal That Even The Pickiest Eaters Will Love

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If you combine the right ingredients and cooking techniques, some of the cheapest, easiest meals to prepare become some of the tastiest — especially when you focus on universally beloved components, such as sausage, potatoes, and Italian seasoning packets. Sausage and potatoes are a beautifully hearty pairing that becomes even more craveable when you douse them in a packet of classic Italian seasoning mix, which often includes staple herbs such as dried oregano, basil, rosemary, thyme, and the occasional sprinkle of fennel seeds.

Italian seasoning is already well-known as the perfect seasoning to dress up plain, bland pork chops, making it the perfect coating for other pork-based proteins, including sausage. Since Italian sausage is often already infused with earthy sage and floral fennel, Italian seasoning enhances it as a pleasantly astringent contrast to the meat's richness. That same astringence is perfect for perking up potatoes, which become gorgeously crisp in a light coating of olive oil that also lightly rehydrates the herbs, pulling the flavor out of them and into the starchy cubed tubers.

In terms of cooking technique, you can either pan-roast everything on the stovetop, or make things even simpler by scattering the seasoned, sliced coins of sausage and cubed potatoes over a sheet pan and oven-roasting them to crisp perfection without any need to babysit them. About 30 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit should be plenty to roast everything to the right texture and fully infuse the sausage and potatoes with delicious Italian flavor.