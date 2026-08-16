All You Need For Delicious Italian-Style Pork Chops Is One Seasoning Packet
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You can make excellent pork chops with little more than a few cuts of quality swine, the spices that you already have in your pantry, and some expertly timed flipping to keep your protein juicy. But some nights are just too busy to even decide what ingredients to combine. That's when a packet of Italian seasoning is just the dinner hero you need.
"But wait!" you might say. "I already have a jar of Italian seasoning in the cabinet." That Italian seasoning most likely includes some patchwork of oregano, basil, rosemary, thyme, sage, and marjoram. And it's great as a tasty anchor in plenty of preparations. But it traditionally doesn't include the salt, garlic, and onion that can enhance and complete those tasty dried herbs, nor is it portioned into just the right amount to make dinner a no-brainer. Instead, Italian seasoning packets like Zestify Tuscan Brio Spicy Italian Seasoning or even a dry mix like Hellmann's Classics Italian Dressing are best suited to give your entree a tasty, herbaceous twist on this everyday convenience meal. And there are a couple of ways to do it.
Tips for perking up pork chops with Italian seasoning packets
The easiest way to use an Italian seasoning packet is like a rub, coating your pork before cooking it to your usual preference. It's also an obvious mix-in for all your favorite breaded pork chop recipes; just sift the Italian seasoning right in with your breadcrumbs, being careful to omit anything that would add extra salt or other ingredients made redundant by the contents of the packet. You may, however, BYO heat. Many Italian seasoning packets are absent anything particularly spicy, so consider shaking in some red pepper flakes if you like a little fire.
Some Italian seasoning packets offer another suggestion right there on the label: using it as a marinade. So, if you have a little extra time to spare, you can stir it in with an acid like red wine vinegar, a fat like olive oil, and maybe a touch of something sweet like honey, as many marinades are wont to include, and let it all soak before patting dry and baking, grilling, or sauteing on the stovetop. Most pork chops only need around one to three hours to benefit from a marinade, and thinner cuts only take about 30 minutes. Your Italian seasoning packet will make it all taste like you were cooking for much longer, in any case.