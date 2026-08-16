All You Need For Delicious Italian-Style Pork Chops Is One Seasoning Packet

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You can make excellent pork chops with little more than a few cuts of quality swine, the spices that you already have in your pantry, and some expertly timed flipping to keep your protein juicy. But some nights are just too busy to even decide what ingredients to combine. That's when a packet of Italian seasoning is just the dinner hero you need.

"But wait!" you might say. "I already have a jar of Italian seasoning in the cabinet." That Italian seasoning most likely includes some patchwork of oregano, basil, rosemary, thyme, sage, and marjoram. And it's great as a tasty anchor in plenty of preparations. But it traditionally doesn't include the salt, garlic, and onion that can enhance and complete those tasty dried herbs, nor is it portioned into just the right amount to make dinner a no-brainer. Instead, Italian seasoning packets like Zestify Tuscan Brio Spicy Italian Seasoning or even a dry mix like Hellmann's Classics Italian Dressing are best suited to give your entree a tasty, herbaceous twist on this everyday convenience meal. And there are a couple of ways to do it.