The 5-Minute Sheet Pan Meal That Starts In The Frozen Aisle And Practically Makes Itself (Just 2 Ingredients)
Having a quick and easy dinner to make is a game changer for busy evenings or nights when you just don't feel like taking the time to prep a complicated dish. This convenient meal starts with frozen ingredients and saves you the hassle of dealing with a ton of cooking prep. It's a sausage and peppers sheet pan meal and only requires you to buy two ingredients. You'll need a package of sausage links (we ranked sausage brands from worst to best, in case you want to know which are worth buying) and a bag of pre-sliced, frozen bell peppers and onions, a budget-friendly option you can find at just about any grocery store.
An added benefit of this easy-to-make meal is that you can easily prepare enough for a large family or have enough for the following day. It's an easy meal to scale up or down depending on how many people you're feeding, and whether or not you want to have leftovers. You'll need about 2 ounces of onions and peppers and one or two sausage links per person.
Make this simple sheet pan meal by tossing your frozen onions and peppers in a bowl with olive oil. You can use the sausage links as is or chop them into smaller pieces. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper for an easy after-dinner clean-up, and add the sausage, peppers, and onions. Season with salt and pepper and some Italian seasoning, then bake it in the oven. However, that's not the only way you can make sheet pan sausage and peppers. You can spruce up this simple dinner with other additions, try different seasonings, and even swap out the ingredients.
How to spruce up this sheet pan meal
You've got a lot of serving options for your sausage and peppers sheet pan meal. While you can eat it on its own, the ingredients release some juices while cooking, making it perfect for subs. Just serve on your favorite sub rolls (crispy Italian sub rolls go great with the Italian-seasoned sausage and peppers). This combo is also delicious over rice, polenta, or potatoes (chopped, baked, or mashed), or with focaccia or your favorite type of pasta. Penne or orecchiette pair well with the sausage, peppers, and onions, while focaccia is a nice accompaniment since you can dip the bread in the savory drippings from the meat and veggies.
You can customize this dish to your desired tastes or depending on which ingredients you have on hand. Spice it up with a hot Italian sausage for a kick, or keep it more basic with mild Italian sausage. Maybe you already have some frozen peppers and onions but only kielbasa, so you can swap Italian sausage for that. You can even make this fajita-style by using a fajita seasoning mix instead of Italian seasoning.
Thanks to these simple but flavorful ingredients that are versatile enough for meal prep, you can make this sheet pan dinner on the weekend for even more convenient mealtimes during the week. Just cook more of the sausage, peppers, and onions, and store them in an airtight container in your fridge for three to four days. When you're ready to eat them, heat your leftovers up in the oven or microwave to desired warmness.