The 5-Minute Sheet Pan Meal That Starts In The Frozen Aisle And Practically Makes Itself (Just 2 Ingredients)

Having a quick and easy dinner to make is a game changer for busy evenings or nights when you just don't feel like taking the time to prep a complicated dish. This convenient meal starts with frozen ingredients and saves you the hassle of dealing with a ton of cooking prep. It's a sausage and peppers sheet pan meal and only requires you to buy two ingredients. You'll need a package of sausage links (we ranked sausage brands from worst to best, in case you want to know which are worth buying) and a bag of pre-sliced, frozen bell peppers and onions, a budget-friendly option you can find at just about any grocery store.

An added benefit of this easy-to-make meal is that you can easily prepare enough for a large family or have enough for the following day. It's an easy meal to scale up or down depending on how many people you're feeding, and whether or not you want to have leftovers. You'll need about 2 ounces of onions and peppers and one or two sausage links per person.

Make this simple sheet pan meal by tossing your frozen onions and peppers in a bowl with olive oil. You can use the sausage links as is or chop them into smaller pieces. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper for an easy after-dinner clean-up, and add the sausage, peppers, and onions. Season with salt and pepper and some Italian seasoning, then bake it in the oven. However, that's not the only way you can make sheet pan sausage and peppers. You can spruce up this simple dinner with other additions, try different seasonings, and even swap out the ingredients.