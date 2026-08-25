Stop Storing These 2 Ingredients Together In Your Fridge

Storing food in the fridge seems straightforward — you toss it in or put it in an airtight container and call it a day. But there's a right way to store fresh produce together, and there are ingredients that should be placed further apart, like tomatoes and cucumbers. Otherwise, one of them will lose its peak freshness faster than you'd like.

The one that will get the shorter end of the stick in this scenario is the cucumber, accelerating the time it takes for it to spoil, lose its crisp texture, and turn its skin from lively green to dull yellow while developing a shriveled exterior. Even worse, the cucumbers can turn soggy and mushy, which means it's best to throw them out. The sneaky culprit? The ethylene gas from tomatoes. It's not as bad as it sounds, though, as it naturally occurs in plants. Tomatoes are one of the products that emit ethylene gas, which is a plant hormone that aids fruits and vegetables to become ripe. But let them sit next to ethylene-sensitive perishables, and they can trigger a faster spoilage process.

In the process of reaching maturity, ethylene levels increase, so unripe ones usually produce very little. However, the amount of ethylene gas produced can vary depending on the tomato cultivar. Additionally, factors like bruising, cuts, and the like can cause them to produce more ethylene, so look out for those signs as well. Generally, make sure to store ethylene producers, like tomatoes, bananas, and cantaloupes, separately from ethylene-sensitive ones, like cucumbers, onions, and collard greens. Grouping them all together in the crisper drawer is a common mistake that causes them to spoil faster.