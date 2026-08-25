What Makes Most Sweet Potatoes Orange?

With their bright orange flesh, sweet potatoes are one of the most instantly recognizable vegetables in the produce aisle. And that orange flesh actually tells us a lot about what's inside them. The color comes from carotenoids, the same group of natural pigments that also gives carrots and pumpkins their color too. The particular carotenoid in orange sweet potatoes is called beta-carotene — which has another job besides making sweet potatoes look good in a vegetarian sandwich or piled up on a roasting tray — our bodies are able to convert beta-carotene into vitamin A.

This is why orange sweet potatoes are often brought up in conversations about health — their bright and beautiful color is a useful clue that they carry a substantial amount of a pigment our bodies convert into an essential nutrient. The exact amount of the pigment varies between varieties, often the darker the orange, the more carotenoids are present.

Because orange-fleshed varieties are the most commonly eaten sweet potatoes in the U.S., these orange roots have become the thing most of us picture when we hear "sweet potato." However, the difference between Japanese and American sweet potatoes is a reminder that this isn't a universal rule, as Japan's most cultivated variety has a pale yellowish flesh that looks quite different to what Americans might know as sweet potato.