The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is nothing short of iconic. It was the first of its kind, invented back in the 1960s as a means of offering a meatless option to those taking part in Lent. Over the years, plenty of other fast food restaurants have followed suit and produced their own fish sandwiches. And if you're a fan of the Filet-O-Fish, then it's time you tried the North Atlantic Cod sandwich at Culver's. People love the chain's North Atlantic Cod dinner, and the sandwich version is worth trying, too.

The Culver's fish sandwich consists of a piece of crispy cod on a buttered and toasted roll topped with tartar sauce, lettuce, and cheddar. The cod is wild-caught in the Barents Sea, a sea within the Arctic Ocean that sits near Norway and Russia. At least one of the fish suppliers for the sandwich is a family-owned business that's been supplying the fish to Culver's for more than two decades. McDonald's, on the other hand, gets at least some of its fish from the Bering Sea, a sea that sits between Alaska and Russia within the Pacific Ocean.