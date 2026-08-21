If You Love McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, You Can't Skip This Quality Sandwich At Culver's
The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is nothing short of iconic. It was the first of its kind, invented back in the 1960s as a means of offering a meatless option to those taking part in Lent. Over the years, plenty of other fast food restaurants have followed suit and produced their own fish sandwiches. And if you're a fan of the Filet-O-Fish, then it's time you tried the North Atlantic Cod sandwich at Culver's. People love the chain's North Atlantic Cod dinner, and the sandwich version is worth trying, too.
The Culver's fish sandwich consists of a piece of crispy cod on a buttered and toasted roll topped with tartar sauce, lettuce, and cheddar. The cod is wild-caught in the Barents Sea, a sea within the Arctic Ocean that sits near Norway and Russia. At least one of the fish suppliers for the sandwich is a family-owned business that's been supplying the fish to Culver's for more than two decades. McDonald's, on the other hand, gets at least some of its fish from the Bering Sea, a sea that sits between Alaska and Russia within the Pacific Ocean.
How does the Culver's sandwich compare to the Filet-O-Fish?
The Culver's sandwich has a few key differences. It's made with cod instead of pollock (which the Filet-O-Fish is made of), and it contains shredded cheddar while the Filet-O-Fish has a slice of American cheese. The Filet-O-Fish does not contain lettuce, but the Culver's sandwich does. Plus, the Filet-O-Fish sits between a soft bun, while the Culver's sandwich is on a hoagie roll. They both contain tartar sauce. On the surface, the two are similar, but they're actually made quite differently. Still, if you're a fan of the crispy, cheesy Filet-O-Fish, you'll likely enjoy the Culver's option, too.
While the Filet-O-Fish will probably always have a strong following, the Culver's cod sandwich is well-loved, too. When a Reddit user asked for an alternative to the Filet-O-Fish, Culver's came highly recommended. "Hands down Culver's for fast food fish sandwich. Fresh fish, hand battered and piping hot," one person wrote, and many people echoed the suggestion. "The best fish sandwich [in my opinion]," another person commented. It seems that the Culver's version might be a surprising favorite as far as fast food goes.