These 2 Campbell's Canned Soup Flavors Contain The Least Sodium

The biggest question: Do the unsalted soups taste the same as the salted versions? The short answer is no. Salt is a major flavor enhancer; without it, food generally tastes bland. Based on customer reviews, that's the case here, too, but that doesn't mean the soups aren't worth buying.

"I've used these in a couple cream of mushroom casserole recipes, and they are not great replacements for the real thing. The consistency is much different ... just totally throws off the whole recipe," one person wrote in a r/LowSodium Reddit thread, adding the unsalted versions are much thinner. However, other people noted the soups are worth buying if you plan to incorporate them into certain sauces or use them as a base for some dishes; you can even use the cream of mushroom as a ramen base. It ultimately depends on how much of a difference in flavor and thickness you're willing to accept.

As for the tomato soup, the consensus is similar. One person posted about the soup options in another r/LowSodium thread, saying the tomato soup is "pretty good," albeit a little bland. Another user added that the tomato soup is great for dipping a grilled cheese. If you want to try the soups and improve their flavor, add a bit of crushed red pepper, garlic powder, or other flavorful spices that can help make the lack of salt less noticeable.