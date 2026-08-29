10 Costco Facts Employees Know That Most Shoppers Don't

One of Costco's most famous products — besides its $1.50 food court hot dog (which is an even better deal now than when it first debuted) — is undeniably the Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken. Made in-house by Costco employees, it's served up as a warm, juicy, and flavorful whole chicken. Many customers like to wait right by the ovens so they can grab the freshest (and hottest) rotisserie chicken of the bunch. If that's you, you might have had days when you wonder: What's taking so long?

Chances are, your Costco warehouse doesn't always use the exact same type of chicken. These days, the chicken production process is usually owned and controlled entirely by Costco. But if the warehouse runs out of Kirkland Signature chickens, it doesn't just stop selling them. Instead, employees say it replaces them with a different brand.

A Costco employee explained this phenomenon on Reddit. "We mainly use Kirkland brand air cooled chickens in the deli, but sometimes we have to switch to water cooled chickens when we can't order enough ... which take longer to cook and tend to fall apart in the ovens more often. So some days it may take longer to get the chickens out since they're water chickens." Multiple other employees have backed this up over the years, with some even saying that's why the rotisserie chicken tastes different on occasion. The more you know.