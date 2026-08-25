When Are Blueberries Cheapest? Buy During These Months For Lower Prices
Rich in antioxidants and nutrients, the almighty blueberry is available fresh or frozen all year, but nothing beats blueberries during the peak of their season — which also dictates when you get the most bang for your buck. Generally speaking, blueberries are cheapest during the summer months, when they're at their ripest and harvesting is abundant. That said, geography and climate play a part since blueberries' peak harvesting season depends on where you are in America.
In warmer Southern states, including Georgia and Florida, harvest can begin as early as mid-March, with peak season beginning in April and May. The peak season gets later through the year the further north you go, with the Northeast peaking in July and August. In California and the Pacific Northwest, harvest begins in June, with peak season running through July and August before winding down in September. The same can be said of the Midwest.
Blueberries are cheaper during their peak
Back in 2021, average market prices for fresh blueberries during the summer months were around $2 per pound, and increased to $4 to $5 per pound at the end of the season (via Ripe Locker). Five years on, the price of the superfood increased by $1.28 per pound due in part to popularity; Americans eat roughly twice as many blueberries in 2026 compared to 2016 (via The Straits Times).
As with all crops, prices can change due to weather systems that impact production, quality, and supply. Peru in particular — the world's largest blueberry exporter — is facing troubles. An El Niño, which is projected to be the strongest in over 75 years, is set to hit during Peru's blueberry season in 2026, which could see the country hit with heavy rains and high temperatures that could affect its harvest.
With this in mind, when the time is ripe — literally — to get your hands on some blueberries, be mindful of how to choose the perfect pint. When they're at their peak, there's little time between when they're harvested and when they hit store shelves. If you have the opportunity, you can also plant a blueberry crop indoors.