Back in 2021, average market prices for fresh blueberries during the summer months were around $2 per pound, and increased to $4 to $5 per pound at the end of the season (via Ripe Locker). Five years on, the price of the superfood increased by $1.28 per pound due in part to popularity; Americans eat roughly twice as many blueberries in 2026 compared to 2016 (via The Straits Times).

As with all crops, prices can change due to weather systems that impact production, quality, and supply. Peru in particular — the world's largest blueberry exporter — is facing troubles. An El Niño, which is projected to be the strongest in over 75 years, is set to hit during Peru's blueberry season in 2026, which could see the country hit with heavy rains and high temperatures that could affect its harvest.

With this in mind, when the time is ripe — literally — to get your hands on some blueberries, be mindful of how to choose the perfect pint. When they're at their peak, there's little time between when they're harvested and when they hit store shelves. If you have the opportunity, you can also plant a blueberry crop indoors.