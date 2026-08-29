The Comforting 4-Ingredient Cabbage Dinner To Add To Your Rotation

Cabbage and sausage may not sound like a combination that's particularly exciting, but combine them in a hot skillet with some onion and garlic and you end up with a surprisingly satisfying meal. The combination of the sweet, earthy browned cabbage, the savoriness of the sausage, and all the aromatics of the onion and garlic makes for a comforting and delicious dish, especially given how little effort it takes to make.

It's a familiar pairing for good reason — cabbage and sausage have been hanging out in dishes together around the world for generations. In Polish cuisine, the dish "bigos" is a long-cooked stew made with fresh cabbage, fermented sauerkraut and various meats, including Polish sausage (which is best poached and grilled). In China, cabbage and sweet pork sausage are a traditional stir-fry pairing, while in Germany, there is a similar tradition in the form of the dish "braunkohl und pinkel," which uses kale, another cruciferous vegetable. The dishes vary but have the same basic logic at their core: using these inexpensive and hearty ingredients together to create a meal that is tasty and filling.

Cooking them together in a skillet is the quickest way to combine them. Just don't cook the cabbage for too long because it contains sulfur compounds that can become more noticeable with prolonged cooking. Give the cabbage a shorter cooking time over fairly high heat so that the flavor stays sweet and the cabbage gets crispy.