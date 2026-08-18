The Can't-Skip Fall Baking Mix That Trader Joe's Customers Wait All Year For

Trader Joe's has delicious products year-round, but arguably one of the most anticipated releases of the year is the store's fall items. From apple cider donuts to pumpkin cold brew, there are many fall favorites to look forward to at Trader Joe's. One particularly popular item among customers that seems to deserve a spot in your pantry: the Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix. It's chock-full of autumnal flavors like cinnamon, nutmeg, and a whole lot of pumpkin.

The Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix requires oil, eggs, and water before it's ready to bake. This $3.49 home-baking shortcut will make one loaf of bread or a dozen muffins and tastes delicious with all kinds of fruity and chocolaty mix-ins. While TJ's doesn't share exact release dates for its fall items, shoppers typically notice them in stores around early to mid-September. Customers eagerly wait for this mix's return each year; as one Facebook user wrote, "For me, it's the pumpkin bread mix from @traderjoes — I wait for it every fall like a kid on Christmas morning." Shoppers also say it's super convenient, and, taking advantage of its versatility, have come up with all sorts of interesting ways to enjoy it.