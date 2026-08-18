The Can't-Skip Fall Baking Mix That Trader Joe's Customers Wait All Year For
Trader Joe's has delicious products year-round, but arguably one of the most anticipated releases of the year is the store's fall items. From apple cider donuts to pumpkin cold brew, there are many fall favorites to look forward to at Trader Joe's. One particularly popular item among customers that seems to deserve a spot in your pantry: the Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix. It's chock-full of autumnal flavors like cinnamon, nutmeg, and a whole lot of pumpkin.
The Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix requires oil, eggs, and water before it's ready to bake. This $3.49 home-baking shortcut will make one loaf of bread or a dozen muffins and tastes delicious with all kinds of fruity and chocolaty mix-ins. While TJ's doesn't share exact release dates for its fall items, shoppers typically notice them in stores around early to mid-September. Customers eagerly wait for this mix's return each year; as one Facebook user wrote, "For me, it's the pumpkin bread mix from @traderjoes — I wait for it every fall like a kid on Christmas morning." Shoppers also say it's super convenient, and, taking advantage of its versatility, have come up with all sorts of interesting ways to enjoy it.
How customers enjoy Trader Joe's Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix
Many gourd-loving Trader Joe's shoppers say this pumpkin baking mix needs to be added to your cart. It's said to offer a classic pumpkin spice flavor, a subtle cinnamon sweetness, and a perfectly tender texture. Some customers online note that this mix can produce dry loaves in particular, but an easy fix is to use two eggs instead of one, or add a banana for moisture, turning it into a delicious pumpkin banana bread. You can also replace the oil with pumpkin puree for an extra-moist texture and to add even more pumpkin flavor to your dessert. Others suggest adding toppings or fillings, like cream cheese frosting, chocolate chips, or apples for extra fall flavor. For a bread you can make all holiday season, some shoppers recommend adding 5 or so tablespoons of Trader Joe's cranberry-orange relish, yielding a sweet, subtly tart bite that's perfect for your dinner table.
If you've found Trader Joe's premade pumpkin loaf to be disappointing, just like we did, the boxed mix should have the fall flavor you're looking for. Trader Joe's even offers a gluten-free version for those with dietary restrictions. So, as soon as this pumpkin mix hits store shelves, you may want to devise a game plan to get your hands on a box.