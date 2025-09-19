Transform Trader Joe's Pumpkin Bread Mix Into Banana Bread With A Fall Twist
Trader Joe's fall items being rolled out on shelves across America is always a sign that heralds the return of chillier days and pumpkin spice everything. One consistent fav on the lineup each year? The store's pumpkin bread and muffin mix, perfectly spiced with classic fall flavors and easy to mix up and bake with only a few additions. And in the spirit of the grocery store's famous love for fusion flavors, we've got a suggestion that will also prove just how versatile this mix can be: Add in a couple of mashed, past-their-peak bananas (or roast some bananas as a simple trick if they aren't ripe enough) for a loaf of ultra-moist, extra flavorful pumpkin banana bread.
Officially, the boxed pumpkin bread mix calls for eggs, oil, and water to add moisture to the mix. But you can swap out these ingredients for other ways of adding moisture — such as mashed bananas. You'll probably want to stick with approximately two, but you can add more or fewer bananas depending on how big they are. Other swaps include replacing the oil with melted butter, and adding a splash of vanilla extract for more richness of flavor. And don't forget to mix in a handful (or two) of chocolate chips. After all, is it even banana bread if it's not delightfully interspersed with pockets of melty, chocolatey goodness? As a side note, do make sure you stick to the boxed mix regardless of whether you choose to upgrade it with this hack or not — it's just so much better than the pre-baked pumpkin loaf, which is a TJ's fall item you should avoid buying. We found it to be a little dry.
Turning a simple loaf into a fall-inspired masterpiece
If pumpkin and banana just isn't enough flavor mixing for you, there's certainly more you can do to make your loaf stand out at the potluck or school function. If there's no risk of allergies, stirring in chopped walnuts or pecans can add a nutty, sweet flavor and crunchy texture to the batter. Alternatively, adding a ribbon of cinnamon sugar swirl throughout can easily bring the aesthetic of your loaf's cross-section to the next level.
There's also a whole list of other Trader Joe's fall items you can pair with a pumpkin banana bread loaf. To spread on top of a slice, try its organic maple butter — you can mix another scoop into an iced latte for the perfect seasonal upgrade and pair the maple-flavored beverage with your baked treat. Of course, the store's pumpkin spice-flavored cold brew concentrate is another great caffeinated option to sip on while you savor a slice of the loaf. Or if you're eating the pumpkin banana bread as dessert, scoop on some of its salted maple ice cream to complete the flavor trifecta. The cold ice cream, served with a warm slice of sweet bread, is totally the vibe for an autumnal evening, wrapped in a warm blanket and looking out a window as light rain falls.