Transform Trader Joe's Pumpkin Bread Mix Into Banana Bread With A Fall Twist

Trader Joe's fall items being rolled out on shelves across America is always a sign that heralds the return of chillier days and pumpkin spice everything. One consistent fav on the lineup each year? The store's pumpkin bread and muffin mix, perfectly spiced with classic fall flavors and easy to mix up and bake with only a few additions. And in the spirit of the grocery store's famous love for fusion flavors, we've got a suggestion that will also prove just how versatile this mix can be: Add in a couple of mashed, past-their-peak bananas (or roast some bananas as a simple trick if they aren't ripe enough) for a loaf of ultra-moist, extra flavorful pumpkin banana bread.

Officially, the boxed pumpkin bread mix calls for eggs, oil, and water to add moisture to the mix. But you can swap out these ingredients for other ways of adding moisture — such as mashed bananas. You'll probably want to stick with approximately two, but you can add more or fewer bananas depending on how big they are. Other swaps include replacing the oil with melted butter, and adding a splash of vanilla extract for more richness of flavor. And don't forget to mix in a handful (or two) of chocolate chips. After all, is it even banana bread if it's not delightfully interspersed with pockets of melty, chocolatey goodness? As a side note, do make sure you stick to the boxed mix regardless of whether you choose to upgrade it with this hack or not — it's just so much better than the pre-baked pumpkin loaf, which is a TJ's fall item you should avoid buying. We found it to be a little dry.