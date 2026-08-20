Never Store Baked Goods In Their Metal Pans — Here's Why

There's a good reason why metal pans are a staple in many home cooks' kitchens. They're super durable, heat up quickly, and can handle high oven temperatures without cracking. At the same time, metal pans promote even cooking and consistent browning. This can make a huge difference when baking and can give baked goods beautifully crisp and clean edges. In essence, using metal bakeware is among the many secrets to better baking. However, metal isn't as useful once the baking is done, meaning: never store your baked goods in them – especially if that metal is aluminum.

Certain baked good recipes have acidic ingredients. We're talking about more than just the obvious citrus-based treats like lemon or orange cakes (which come with citric acid). Sourdough, for example, has lactic and acetic acids, produced during fermentation. Meanwhile, buttermilk in cookies or pancakes, also has lactic acid. Even chocolate brownies are mildly acidic because of cocoa powder. Believe it or not, natural cocoa powder actually boasts a pH between 5 and 6.

That, however, is a problem, because aluminum reacts with acids. So, in case of prolonged contact, this lightweight and silvery-white metal will not only alter the baked goods' appearance and quality, but it will also leave a metallic taste. What's more, it could even leach into the food itself. While your body can naturally eliminate small amounts of it, excessive exposure from leaching could pose health risks.