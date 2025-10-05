Trader Joe's Food Storage Bags Are Miles Better Than Ziploc

Let's take a more critical look at the differences between the two offerings. One of the biggest differences, beyond the material used, is the price — the Trader Joe's set of three bags, one in each size, comes in at $9.99. This is on the pricier side for a Trader Joe's item, and with a box of 100 Ziploc sandwich bags available at Walmart for a little over $4, the price per bag is significantly higher when it comes to the silicone choice. In fact, for the price per bag to be comparable, you would have to use each of your silicone bags more than 80 times. But if you're packing a lunch five days a week, every week, reaching 80 uses may only take you a little over four months, meaning that your silicone pouches can become a financially wise investment, so long as you're patient.

That being said, even Ziploc bags don't have to be treated as single use. If you use a bag simply to hold a sandwich or a handful of your favorite Aldi's trail mix, you can always save it, flip it inside out when you get home, rinse it out and leave it to dry on your drying rack for tomorrow's lunch. Sure, they might eventually tear or get some sticky sauce on them that doesn't rinse out, but if you do want to stick with the tried-and-true brand, you might as well take a step toward sustainability by using each Ziploc baggie to its fullest.