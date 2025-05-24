Clear Up More Space In Your Kitchen With This Genius Food Container Tip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As many cool tools, practical cookware, and elegant dishware as we might want to stock our kitchen with, there's a limit to how much we can possess. For many of us, cost is the limiting factor, and for those for whom money isn't the obstacle, free space is. To free up space, you could start by donating gently used items and putting a pause on new purchases. The next step is executing storage hacks to maximize the space you do have — and one of these is taking advantage of the multipurpose functionality of glass storage containers.

The primary function of glass storage containers is, well, to store food. Besides protecting food in the fridge or freezer, these containers can also be used in the microwave, as a vessel for baking, an option for cooking food in the oven, and even as a dish to eat out of or serve food from. The storage hack with this handy kitchen item is to make use of all the other functions it offers, allowing you to buy fewer items for each specific purpose.

For example, you could cook a meal like lasagna in an oven-safe glass container, and keep the leftovers stored in the same container (be sure to let it fully cool before placing it in the fridge!). The next day, the leftovers can be heated up in the microwave and then eaten from the container. This minimizes the number of dishes and containers you need at your disposal, but also reduces the amount of dirty dishes in the kitchen.