Sam's Club Vs Costco Kitchen Appliances: Which Store Has The Better Warranty?
When you're purchasing a new kitchen appliance, there are a lot of factors to consider. From price to features to warranties, you'll want to think through your investment carefully. Where you shop can make quite a difference in the warranty you receive with your purchase. If you're debating whether it makes more sense to buy your new kitchen appliance at Sam's Club or Costco, it's smart to understand the warranty you'll get at each store before you buy. In our opinion, Costco edges out Sam's Club when it comes to the best warranty on kitchen appliances — specifically, ranges, cooktops, over-the-range microwaves, refrigerators, freezers, and dishwashers.
At both stores, many large appliances come with a manufacturer's warranty (that has nothing to do with the store itself). Both Sam's Club and Costco also allow customers to purchase extended protection plans through Allstate. Costco truly shines, however, by extending the manufacturer's warranty without requiring customers to purchase an additional plan. According to Costco's website, the store extends manufacturer's warranties on major appliances for up to two years in case the manufacturer's warranty is any less than that, giving you more peace of mind. Let's take a look at exactly what you can expect from warranty coverage at both Sam's Club and Costco.
What a Sam's Club kitchen appliance warranty covers
When you purchase a product — including a kitchen appliance — at Sam's Club, your protection is twofold. You'll have both the satisfaction guarantee that Sam's Club offers with every product and the warranty that comes from the manufacturer of your appliance. You can also purchase a protection plan if you choose to do so, but it's not automatically included with your appliance purchase. If you decide after you've made your purchase that you want to purchase a protection plan, Sam's Club allows you to come back to the store or order one online within 30 days of purchase.
The satisfaction guarantee at Sam's Club can be useful, but it's limited for certain items, so it's smart to read the details of what's offered before making a major purchase (for example, you can't utilize the policy on the unsold and returned Sam's Club kitchen appliances that are resold through it's wholesale trading program). According to the Sam's Club website, returns and replacements for major appliances are typically accepted within 90 days of purchase. This is different from the standard Sam's Club satisfaction guarantee, as most items can be returned or replaced at any point after purchase. Shipping isn't factored into the refund and replacement policy. Unless your kitchen appliance arrives damaged, or you're returning the item because of an error made by Sam's Club, you'll be responsible for any shipping charges — these fees may be deducted from the refund you're issued for your returned product.
What a Costco kitchen appliance warranty covers
There are some great kitchen appliances at Costco, and the warranty policy makes shopping there well worth your while. The two-year warranty offered by Costco far outshines the 90-day satisfaction guarantee offered by Sam's Club. Combined with the Allstate Protection Plan, you can stack your appliance's warranty for up to five years. If you need to file a warranty claim with Costco, you can simply reach out to the store directly. Like Sam's Club, however, if you simply don't like the item you purchased and want to return it, you'll have a 90-day window to do so.
If you have the option, this warehouse store is likely going to be the better choice, as the warranty is definitely one of the pros of buying a fridge or other appliance at Costco. That being said, be sure to read the fine print (or ask the salesperson for details), as Costco's website mentions certain exclusions that could void your warranty. Costco can also decide how to handle your warranty claim, meaning it will repair, replace, or refund your purchase as it sees fit.