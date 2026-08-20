Sam's Club Vs Costco Kitchen Appliances: Which Store Has The Better Warranty?

When you're purchasing a new kitchen appliance, there are a lot of factors to consider. From price to features to warranties, you'll want to think through your investment carefully. Where you shop can make quite a difference in the warranty you receive with your purchase. If you're debating whether it makes more sense to buy your new kitchen appliance at Sam's Club or Costco, it's smart to understand the warranty you'll get at each store before you buy. In our opinion, Costco edges out Sam's Club when it comes to the best warranty on kitchen appliances — specifically, ranges, cooktops, over-the-range microwaves, refrigerators, freezers, and dishwashers.

At both stores, many large appliances come with a manufacturer's warranty (that has nothing to do with the store itself). Both Sam's Club and Costco also allow customers to purchase extended protection plans through Allstate. Costco truly shines, however, by extending the manufacturer's warranty without requiring customers to purchase an additional plan. According to Costco's website, the store extends manufacturer's warranties on major appliances for up to two years in case the manufacturer's warranty is any less than that, giving you more peace of mind. Let's take a look at exactly what you can expect from warranty coverage at both Sam's Club and Costco.