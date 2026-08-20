Smart Costco Shoppers Never Skip This High-Quality Kirkland Signature Seafood Find

When you're thinking of a fish or seafood dinner, buying frozen might not be the first thing that comes to mind. You might choose to visit the fish counter at your local grocery store — or, better yet, a fresh fish market in town. But actually, when done properly, frozen seafood can be just as good, if not superior, than its fresh counterpart. In fact, one of chef Andrew Zimmern's best tips for buying fish is actually picking frozen over fresh in some instances.

According to many Costco shoppers, that's exactly the case when it comes to the store's Kirkland Signature Wild Caught Mahi-Mahi. A lot of the fish at grocery stores is frozen, then thawed to sell. Even if it's fresh, you can't be sure how long it's been since the fish was caught. Fish that is flash frozen, like many at Costco, including the mahi-mahi, is frozen within minutes of it being caught to lock in flavor and quality. That fresh-off-the-boat quality seems to be precisely what shoppers like about the Kirkland Signature Wild Caught Mahi-Mahi.

Small portions aren't the warehouse chain's thing — it's either go big or go home. That's the case here as well. The three-pound package of mahi-mahi sells for around $42.55, and contains individually-wrapped portions that are between four to eight ounces. That works out to somewhere between six to 12 portions per package. And reviews indicate that this frozen fish is a can't-miss if you're looking for high-quality seafood.