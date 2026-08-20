Forget Italian Seasoning — Pasta Salad Is 10x Better With A Packet Of This

Pasta salad is an easy main dish or side. You've likely seen it Italian style with a vinaigrette, cured meats, and fresh veggies. But there are actually so many ways to build on something as versatile as pasta, and there's one flavor profile you're missing: French onion. Next time you make a batch of pasta salad, season it with a packet of French onion soup mix for a seriously flavorful dish (it's also a great addition to potato salad).

Pasta salads are typically made in two ways: creamy versions with a mayonnaise base or tangier versions with a vinaigrette base. The French onion soup mix can add flavor to either one. If you're making a vinaigrette, use red wine vinegar since it has a similar (though much more acidic) profile to red wine, which is a standard ingredient in French onion soup. A cream-based pasta salad is usually made with mayonnaise, and it's easy enough to fold the soup mix into mayo. You can also add a little plain Greek yogurt to cut the rich, salty flavors of the mayo and seasoning packet.

The amount of seasoning you use will depend on your desired flavor and how much pasta it's paired with. Start small, adding even just a teaspoon of seasoning to a half-cup of mayonnaise, then build from there as desired.