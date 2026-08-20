Forget Italian Seasoning — Pasta Salad Is 10x Better With A Packet Of This
Pasta salad is an easy main dish or side. You've likely seen it Italian style with a vinaigrette, cured meats, and fresh veggies. But there are actually so many ways to build on something as versatile as pasta, and there's one flavor profile you're missing: French onion. Next time you make a batch of pasta salad, season it with a packet of French onion soup mix for a seriously flavorful dish (it's also a great addition to potato salad).
Pasta salads are typically made in two ways: creamy versions with a mayonnaise base or tangier versions with a vinaigrette base. The French onion soup mix can add flavor to either one. If you're making a vinaigrette, use red wine vinegar since it has a similar (though much more acidic) profile to red wine, which is a standard ingredient in French onion soup. A cream-based pasta salad is usually made with mayonnaise, and it's easy enough to fold the soup mix into mayo. You can also add a little plain Greek yogurt to cut the rich, salty flavors of the mayo and seasoning packet.
The amount of seasoning you use will depend on your desired flavor and how much pasta it's paired with. Start small, adding even just a teaspoon of seasoning to a half-cup of mayonnaise, then build from there as desired.
The best ingredients to add to French onion pasta salad
French onion has a distinct flavor, so keep that in mind when adding ingredients. You can get plenty of flavor just from the pasta itself by making the salad with cheese tortellini instead of standard pasta. Otherwise, use your pasta of choice (we love orecchiette — its spoon-like shape holds the creamy mixture, giving extra flavor to each bite). Rotini's coils catch plenty of dressing, too.
One of the best ingredients to add to a dish like this is caramelized onions, naturally. Use yellow onions for the best flavor. They bring intense richness that, for obvious reasons, pairs perfectly with French onion soup mix. Roasted garlic is another rich addition. Lighten up the pasta salad with fresh chives for brightness, and add a drizzle of lemon juice to the mayonnaise to cut some of the dressing's richness. Other fresh herbs like parsley or even a little dill add nice balance, too, especially if you're building the dressing with other savory umami flavors such as soy sauce or Worcestershire.