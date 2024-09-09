Pick Up A Packet Of Onion Soup Mix For Crave-Worthy Potato Salad

Potato salad is an easy and affordable side dish that earns a spot at nearly every party. Starchy potatoes are mild in flavor, meaning it's easy to turn this dish into anything because those spuds are ready to take on whatever flavors you pair them with. At its core, potato salad is just a blend of cooked potatoes tossed with mayonnaise, but there are so many other ways to build flavors in this dish. For a punch-packing kick without much additional effort, turn to a packet of onion soup mix.

Onion soup mix is available in most grocery stores and is an affordable addition to potato salad. Plus potatoes and mayonnaise are both bland, so they could use the addition of salt to help boost flavor. Onion soup mix tends to be high in sodium, making it the perfect addition to the salad in the salt sense, but be careful because it can be a little too salty for some.