Where Does Trader Joe's Chicken Come From?

It's pretty well known that Trader Joe's store-label foods are produced by third-party manufacturers, and its meats and poultry are no exception. Though some Trader Joe's ground beef is sourced from companies outside the U.S. as stated on its website, Trader Joe's doesn't reveal the specific farms that raise its chickens: looking at the available evidence will point you to specific processing plants.

A handful of big companies and their subsidiaries sell chicken to Trader Joe's (and other retailers across the country): Tyson Foods, Pilgrim's, owned primarily by JBS Foods Group, Sanderson Farms, Mountaire Farms, and Perdue Farms. The practice of white-labeling foods is far from transparent, and some grocery stores with store-brand products avoid advertising that it's happening, much less who provides what. The Cornucopia Institute, which investigates organic labeling, suggests that much private-label organic chicken is made by industrial-scale organic manufacturers, such as Perdue Farms. In a story published by nonprofit news organization ProPublica in 2021, a limited number of reader submissions linked TJ's-brand poultry (including turkey) to at least 15 processing plants. This doesn't necessarily represent all confirmed Trader Joe's suppliers as numerous production facilities may be a supplier at a given time.

Using large-scale farms is a common practice, as Trader Joe's sources its eggs from big suppliers too. And Trader Joe's doesn't reveal which specific companies make the meat it sells at any given time. But you can get an idea of where its chicken comes from by looking at the USDA inspection label.