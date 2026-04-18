Only Some Of Trader Joe's Ground Beef Comes From The US

When you want the perfect burger, Trader Joe's ground beef is often a budget-friendly option. You might not be aware, however, that the source of the beef at Trader Joe's isn't solely from the U.S. If you're contemplating which Trader Joe's meats to purchase and which to avoid, consider the quality of the sources of ground beef to help you decide if the brand suits your needs.

Trader Joe's Butcher Shop 80/20 Ground Beef is specifically listed as containing a blend of beef from Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S. It is then processed and inspected in the United States. And while that may sound surprising, the practice is more common than you'd expect. According to the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Ranchers Association, the U.S. exceeds what domestic producers can supply, especially given the country's focus on high-quality, high-fat beef.

That's why the U.S. often imports lean beef trimmings from countries that have passed USDA audit processes verifying their food safety systems. According to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service, several countries are eligible for import because their inspection systems are deemed equivalent to those in the United States, including Australia and New Zealand. The imported lean trimmings from these countries are blended with domestic fat trimmings to create 80/20 ground beef. For Trader Joe's ground beef, the real test is how it tastes in a burger or other recipes.