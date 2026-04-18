Only Some Of Trader Joe's Ground Beef Comes From The US
When you want the perfect burger, Trader Joe's ground beef is often a budget-friendly option. You might not be aware, however, that the source of the beef at Trader Joe's isn't solely from the U.S. If you're contemplating which Trader Joe's meats to purchase and which to avoid, consider the quality of the sources of ground beef to help you decide if the brand suits your needs.
Trader Joe's Butcher Shop 80/20 Ground Beef is specifically listed as containing a blend of beef from Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S. It is then processed and inspected in the United States. And while that may sound surprising, the practice is more common than you'd expect. According to the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Ranchers Association, the U.S. exceeds what domestic producers can supply, especially given the country's focus on high-quality, high-fat beef.
That's why the U.S. often imports lean beef trimmings from countries that have passed USDA audit processes verifying their food safety systems. According to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service, several countries are eligible for import because their inspection systems are deemed equivalent to those in the United States, including Australia and New Zealand. The imported lean trimmings from these countries are blended with domestic fat trimmings to create 80/20 ground beef. For Trader Joe's ground beef, the real test is how it tastes in a burger or other recipes.
What people are saying about TJ's ground beef
Since Trader Joe's ground beef is a blend of beef from Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S., this sourcing may influence its overall quality. Beef from Australia and New Zealand is often considered high-quality, with one Reddit reviewer in r/meat noting, "As a chef, it's been my experience that New Zealand beef is far better than U.S. Choice or even in many cases Prime in terms of flavor..." Regarding Australian beef, one Reddit commenter in an r/australia thread noted, "Your beef is much more tender, flavorful, and cooks more evenly."
Despite the beef being from overseas, many shoppers still stand by Trader Joe's ground beef, with one commenter saying, "I buy TJ 80-20, or 85-15 pretty often. It's been consistently good in my view." Though the beef also has some negative reviews as well. One Redditor said, "Doused as a sauce bulker it's fine (spaghetti sauce, chili, sloppy joes) but on its own it's no star."
Choosing the right ground beef often comes down to fat content, since different grinds work better in different recipes. Cheaper, fattier blends like 80/20 are ideal for burgers and other dishes where flavor and juiciness matter. Trader Joe's also offers a range of options, including extra-lean 96/4 and organic 85/15 grass-fed ground beef. With all of these choices, you can tailor your ground beef selection to suit your favorite cooking styles and recipes.