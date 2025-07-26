Where Does Trader Joe's Source Its Eggs From?

Trader Joe's, a beloved grocery chain known for its private label products, offers a wide assortment of eggs. Its selection features Grade A eggs in various sizes and standards, such as farm fresh eggs (which are one of the secrets for making the best scrambled eggs), pasture-raised eggs, and cage-free eggs. But who is housing the hens that produce them? While Trader Joe's keeps its prices cheap by selling only its own private labels, many of the eggs offered at the chain are sourced from Carol's Eggs, a brand that falls under the umbrella of the New Hampshire-based company Pete & Gerry's. When companies use private labels, such as Carol's Eggs, there is often no interaction with the farmers, which can obscure farming practices.

However, those worried about the treatment of the hens at Carol's Eggs will be happy to hear that the operation is fully transparent and meets humane standards when it comes to raising chickens. In fact, the non-profit watchdog organization The Cornucopia Institute noted that the farm allowed its hens access to a well-vegetated pasture and both indoor and outdoor enrichment. Although there are some items you should never buy at Trader Joe's, you can rest assured that TJ's eggs are high quality. Moreover, Carol's Eggs' parent company, Pete & Gerry's, paved the way for humane and sustainable egg production in the U.S.