How Long Are Sweet Potatoes Really Good For?

Sweet, starchy, and slightly nutty, sweet potatoes make an incredibly delicious side dish. Especially when oven-roasted and paired with pork chops, salmon, or even chicken casserole. Still, there are at least a dozen different ways to cook sweet potatoes beyond baking. But before you decide to sauté, boil, or grill them, you'll want to know how long they're good for. This mostly depends on the storage method, but if you're wondering how to store raw sweet potatoes, they can last up to two months when kept unwrapped in a cool, dark place at up to 60 degrees Fahrenheit (via Michigan State University). For the best quality, they should be consumed up to three weeks from when they were initially purchased.

On the other hand, at room temperature, they will last for one to two weeks. Past that point, you can expect your sweet potatoes to start going bad. Simply put, this means losing their color, turning soft, or sprouting. In worst-case scenarios, they can even start to rot. Then you'll know it's definitely time to grab a fresh bag at the store. Cooked sweet potatoes, in turn, will remain safe to eat for up to a year when frozen. With that in mind, if you'd rather not freeze them, then just keep them in the fridge and make sure to consume them within five days.