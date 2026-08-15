The Simple Ordering Tip For A Better Pumpkin Spice Latte At Starbucks

Starbucks has given us many wonderful treats over the years, but there is one drink that is perhaps the most iconic to the coffee chain: the pumpkin spice latte. Not only did Starbucks popularize the pumpkin-spice-based drink, but it also turned it into a seasonal tradition. For many, the first PSL of the season is sacrosanct. That lovely blend of warming spices and pumpkin flavor make for a truly magical sipping experience, this is true. But after over 20 years of consistent Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte goodness, one might grow a little weary of the same old latte. Luckily, there are many ways in which you can perk up your Starbucks PSL, and one ordering tip in particular might just make your love for this seasonal beverage spring anew.

The key to a better pumpkin spice latte? Brown sugar syrup. This flavored syrup is used in the coffee chain's iced brown sugar oat milk shaken espresso. The flavor is as advertised, carrying the molasses-driven taste of the sugar for which it is named. This makes it the perfect pairing for a PSL. After all, brown sugar is often found in pumpkin pie recipes, and its warm flavor will give your drink a much richer base, grounding those aromatic spices and making your latte taste like a lovely, sip-able cup of pumpkin pie.

To add, simply request one to two pumps of brown sugar syrup in your usual PSL. If you want a slightly less sweet option, reduce your pumpkin spice sauce by one or two pumps to compensate. Et voila! You have the perfect autumnal drink.