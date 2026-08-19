Don't Add These Beans To Your Cart: Why We Ranked This Bush's Baked Beans Flavor The Worst

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Somewhere at some point, some enterprising, creative individual figured out that peanut butter and jelly were the perfect combination. It's a classic pairing in the food world — much like tomato and basil, bacon and eggs, and bread and butter. Oh, and let's not forget about that other classic culinary pairing — apple pie and baked beans. Wait, what? Well, we're kidding of course, but the famous Bush's Baked Beans brand absolutely is not.

Some daring individual at Bush's decided that those baked beans needed some kind of dessert-ish kick in the pants and added apple pie to the flavor profile. Unfortunately, when we tried 10 Bush's Baked Beans varieties, we thought this one was the absolute worst. In some ways, we get it. Both apple pie and baked beans are two American classics. But Americans love fried chicken and ice cream, too, and that doesn't mean those two should be combined.

Here's the overall deal with Bush's Apple Pie Baked Beans. We tasted the cinnamon and apple in each bite, no doubt, which on its own is delicious. The problem here is ... we're eating baked beans! We tried to convince our brain, eyes, and taste buds that this all was normal. Nothing to see here — just apple pie inside a can of baked beans. The biggest problem is simply that baked beans aren't a dessert and apple pie isn't a side dish. This product just seemed flawed from the start. You've got to respect the bold souls at Bush's for giving it a try, but this one should've never left the test kitchen.