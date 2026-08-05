The Best Bush's Baked Beans Flavor On Shelves Skips This Flavorful Ingredient

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When it comes to canned baked beans, there might not be a more famous brand than Bush's. Originally founded in 1908 by A.J. Bush in Chestnut Hill, Tennessee, the brand has a long history of providing quality canned beans. In 1969, the founder's great-grandson created the famous baked beans recipe — using now-standard navy beans — that's seasoned with bacon and brown sugar, and took the Bush's brand to a whole new level.

Because Bush's is such an iconic brand in the canned baked beans universe, we thought we should try 10 of its canned varieties and rank them all. Perhaps shockingly, our favorite version was the can of vegetarian baked beans. With so many delicious recipes that include bacon, ham, and other sorts of meat, we were legitimately surprised when we realized Bush's Vegetarian Baked Beans topped our list. Before the taste test, we honestly thought this version would fall dead last — but that's why we do firsthand research. In some of Bush's canned baked beans, the overall sweetness, combined with the bacon's smokiness, was almost overwhelming. We really enjoyed the more balanced, subtle notes of sugar, and the acidity from the tomato, in this vegetarian version, and we're not the only reviewers who think these beans are outstanding.